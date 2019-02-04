The Best Football of the Super Bowl Was Played Between NFL Greats During a Commercial

The first half of Super Bowl LIII featured eight punts and 3 total points, so it should be no surprise that the best football occurred during a commercial break. The NFL commemorated its upcoming centennial with an ad where NFL greats toss passes, crack wise, and tackle each other through banquet tables and a tiered cake.

Marshawn Lynch, Mike Singletary, Tom Brady, Baker Mayfield, Peyton Manning, and Joe Montana are amongst the current and former players who appear in the spot. Commissioner Roger Goodell gives himself a cameo, but even he can’t ruin the fun.

Sadly, the Super Bowl continued on the field and not in that fictional ballroom, where Barry Sanders is still juking and the ceiling is too short for punting.