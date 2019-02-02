It Took NC State an Entire Game to Score 24 Points. (They Were Playing Basketball.)

Fans had a reasonable excuse to get excited before Saturday’s game between no. 12 Virginia Tech and no. 23 NC State. The ACC rivals are in the midst of relatively promising seasons and both teams are considered to be top-25 programs in the nation. On paper, it was a recipe for some hot hardwood action. Unfortunately, someone forgot to turn on the oven. Here, feast upon this gloopy and pungent heap of basketball-shaped sadness.
NC State scored 24 points! In an entire game! An entire basketball game! It was played on earth, with earth’s gravity, and yet … 24 points!
Highlights were hard to come by, but please enjoy this footage from PNC Arena.
NC State was at home, which makes the Wolfpack’s futility even tougher to comprehend. Their performance represents the fewest points scored by a ranked program in the shot clock era. They went 16.7 percent from the field. They had more turnovers (10) than made field goals (9). It took them almost 15 minutes to reach double-digits, and that was during their better half of basketball on Saturday. The Wolfpack’s shot chart looks like someone playing Mortal Kombat with a Game Genie.
Not that any context is needed in order to understand just how putrid an offensive showing this was, but please know there are currently ten players in Division I basketball who are averaging 24 points per game or greater. Memphis’ Jeremiah Martin scored 41 points in just the second half against South Florida on Saturday. (Memphis lost, partly because their opponents scored far more than 24 points).
NC State head coach Kevin Keatts was left to unpack what went wrong after his team’s historically poor performance. “I thought our guys played extremely hard,” he told reporters. “I thought we missed shots.” At last, some accuracy.