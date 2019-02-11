Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Vinson Cunningham, Gene Demby, and Josh Levin:

Get More Hang Up and Listen Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hang Up and Listen Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin, NPR’s Gene Demby, and the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham talk about all the moves and non-moves at the NBA trade deadline, as the Pelicans kept Anthony Davis and the Sixers moved on from No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz. They also discuss the new movie High Flying Bird, a slice of life from Steven Soderbergh about an agent’s wheelings and dealings during an NBA lockout. Finally, they assess the opening weekend of the Alliance of American Football.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Gene Demby on Twitter.

• Follow Vinson Cunningham on Twitter.

• Magic Johnson says the Pelicans didn’t negotiate in “good faith” about the possibility of Anthony Davis moving to the Lakers.

• ESPN’s Tim Bontemps says the 76ers “couldn’t wait on Markelle Fultz any longer.”

• Dan Kois’ Slate review of High Flying Bird.

• Michael Baumann in the Ringer on High Flying Bird as “a new cinematic vision of power in sports.”

• Louis Moore’s review of the 50th-anniversary edition of Harry Edwards’ The Revolt of the Black Athlete.

• In Slate, Nick Greene argues that the Alliance of American Football “is a sensible alternative to no football at all.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly White Magic:

Josh’s White Magic: The best comparison for Zion Williamson is … Julius Randle?!?

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Vinson Cunningham discuss Kevin Durant’s latest bout of prickliness and whether he’d survive New York media (if he chooses to play in New York).

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.