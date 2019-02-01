Listen to Live at Politics and Prose:

On this episode of Live at Politics and Prose, Jason Rezaian discusses his memoir, Prisoner: My 544 Days in an Iranian Prison, Solitary Confinement, a Sham Trial, High-Stakes Diplomacy, and the Extraordinary Efforts It Took to Get Me Out, at a Politics and Prose event on Jan. 23.

You can watch a playlist of videos from other readings that have featured in this podcast feed.

Email: books@politics-prose.com

Twitter: @PoliticsProse

Podcast production by Tom Warren.