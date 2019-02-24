Ja Rule Unleashes Devilish Curse on Minnesota Timberwolves After ’90s Night in Milwaukee

Ja Rule says his curse will last for 30 years. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks had innocent intentions when they hosted ‘90s Night on Saturday for their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was an attempt to sell some retro gear, but the playful celebration of nostalgia inadvertently released a terrible and ancient curse upon their opponents. The hexed Timberwolves are now doomed to stalk the earth like Cassandra, and it’s all thanks to Ja Rule.

The Bucks invited Ja Rule to perform during halftime, a decision that raises a few questions regarding their commitment to the ‘90s Night theme. The man himself broached this during his set, which was plagued by technical difficulties. In a viral clip, Ja Rule waits for his backing track to be set up and vamps, “They said this is ‘90s night so they brought out a 2000s artist.” Good point! He then bellows, “Are we ready?!” to a smattering of mild applause. The track doesn’t kick in, and he concedes, “I guess not.”

He eventually got the performance going, though it didn’t exactly hold everyone’s attention. Video shows Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo putting up practice shots in the middle of Ja Rule’s set.

There’s a good 3.5 minutes left of halftime, Ja Rule is mid-song and Giannis is already out shooting. pic.twitter.com/sPoyVnpI7x — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) February 24, 2019

Ja Rule is having a bit of a moment right now. It’s not necessarily a good moment, as he was recently featured in two popular documentaries for his involvement in 2017’s disastrous Fyre Fest. His co-organizer for that event, Billy McFarland, is currently serving a six-year prison sentence for mail and wire fraud, but Ja Rule was never charged. In January, he tweeted a vague statement that coincided with the release of one of the Fyre Fest documentaries. “I too was hustled, scammed, bamboozled, hood winked, lead astray!!!” he wrote.

The Timberwolves poked a little fun at the hip-hop artist with a tweet on Saturday, but Ja Rule did not take kindly to it.

You just jinx yourself talking to the GOD this way... your CURSED NOW!!! You won’t win a championship for the next 30 years... AND KAT IS LEAVING!!! Apologize and I’ll lift the CURSE!!! 😘 kiss of death... https://t.co/RzUn4vKx2Y — Ja Rule (@Ruleyork) February 24, 2019

Curses are no joke. Lil B infamously put one on Kevin Durant, and the former MVP didn’t win an NBA Championship until the rapper lifted the hex. (Joining the Golden State Warriors may have had something to do with it, but curses work in mysterious ways.)

The Timberwolves can take solace in knowing that this curse isn’t nearly as bad as it could have been. Ja Rule only condemns them to a 30-year drought, which isn’t all that long for an organization that has never even been to the Finals. He also insists Karl-Anthony Towns is “leaving,” but the star center just signed a long-term contract that keeps him on the team through at least 2024. Peculiar.

Nevertheless, Minnesota is in trouble, and the Timberwolves are doomed for eternity (or three decades, whichever comes first) unless they apologize. Ja Rule would never make a promise that he can’t keep.