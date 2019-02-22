Spoiler Specials

Slate Spoiler Specials: Isn’t It Romantic

Marissa Martinelli, Aja Hoggatt and Heather Schwedel discuss Isn’t It Romantic.

By

On the Spoiler Special podcast, Slate critics discuss movies, the occasional TV show, and once in a blue moon, another podcast, in full spoiler-filled detail. In this week’s episode, Marissa Martinelli is joined by Slate culture intern Aja Hoggatt and Slate staff writer Heather Schwedel to discuss Isn’t It Romantic. Was this movie even a parody? When did we first realize that was not Chris Hemsworth? Is this going to be the new way of the rom-com?

Listen to them discuss below. Read Inkoo Kang’s review of the movie here. You can also check out past Spoiler Specials, and you can subscribe to the podcast on Apple Podcasts. Note: As the title indicates, each installment contains spoilers galore.

Listen to Slate Spoiler Specials via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Email: spoilers@slate.com

Podcast production by Danielle Hewitt.

Movies Podcasts Spoiler Specials