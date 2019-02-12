The Honest Trailer for How to Train Your Dragon Roasts Other Fantasy Movies Instead

The How to Train Your Dragon movies are so well made that even their Honest Trailer has to look elsewhere to find much worthy of mockery. Besides a few potshots about how there’s little actual dragon training in the franchise and how Toothless seems modeled after all your favorite cat videos, the latest in Screen Junkies’ series spends most of its time praising the franchise, noting that it has the power to “make you forget that DreamWorks made a movie where a bee falls in love with a lady.” Well, almost.

Bee Movie isn’t the only piece of cinema to be compared unfavorably with the adventures on the Isle of Berk, though the movies might be more accurately called How to Prevent the Submission of Your Dragon to the Will of a Homicidal Apex Predator. The narrator suggests: “If you want a fantasy series for all ages that swaps out DreamWorks’ usual pop culture references for some actual heart, make sure to check out some of the best modern fantasy movies today … that aren’t most of the Harry Potter movies or Lord of the Rings or terrible.”

The best of what’s left is still pretty darn good.

