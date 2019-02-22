The Best Jokes About This Year’s Oscar Nominees, in a New Honest Trailer

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has done a fine job of turning this year’s Oscars ceremony into a farce on its own, but Screen Junkies is still keeping up the annual tradition of releasing an Honest Trailer that mocks all of the Best Picture nominees. With help from Josh Robert Thompson as the voice of Fred Rogers—the subject of an egregiously snubbed documentary feature—the video tackles Academy’s many flip-flops as well as the films that weren’t nominated, but should have been.

Though there are many more in the Honest Trailer itself, which is worth watching in full, here are a few of our favorite quips:

Bohemian Rhapsody

… this Lifetime movie that’s one great Rami Malek performance away from being the non-parody version of Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story.

The Favourite

From Yorgos Lathi—from Yorgos Lanthin—from the director of The Lobster.

Green Book

… featuring show-stopping turns from Mahershala Ali as Don Shirley and Viggo Mortensen as one of the cartoon Italian chefs you see on the pizza box.

BlacKkKlansman

Someone should really make this David Duke guy watch Green Book.

Roma

From Netflix, the company who wants to earn its big-boy pants, comes a film that got Academy voters to wonder what it would be like if their housekeepers were actual people […] that you skipped because it’s so much easier just to watch The Office again.

