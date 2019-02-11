Janelle Monáe’s Grammys Performance Included a Dirty Computer Medley, Pussypants

Janelle Monáe didn’t win any awards at the Grammys, but she did “let the vagina have a monologue” during the telecast. The artist performed a medley of songs from her album Dirty Computer, including “Django Jane” and “Pynk,” featuring backup dancers wearing the iconic pussypants from the latter’s music video. (We’re still waiting to learn where we can buy a pair, by the way.)

The medley began and ended with “Make Me Feel,” the song that Monáe dropped early last year that cemented her as Prince’s natural successor. Though the music video for the song strongly hinted at Monáe’s sexuality at the time by featuring both male and female love interests, she had not yet explicitly come out when “Make Me Feel” was first released. In her Grammys performance, she made some subtle lyrical tweaks to the original version, alternating between “Girl you make me feel” and “Boy you make me feel.”

She concluded with a shoutout to fans (“I love you, dirty computers”) before dropping the mic.