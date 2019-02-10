Here Are Your 2019 Grammy Award Winners

The 2019 Grammys are upon us, and while most awards are handed out before the telecast, the winners in the major categories will be presented live on Sunday at 8pm on CBS. Alicia Keys will be the ceremony’s first female host in 14 years.
Don’t expect to see Taylor Swift or Ariana Grande perform, since both were snubbed despite the Recording Academy opening up the four biggest races—Album, Record, Song, and Best New Artist—to eight nominees each. (Grande has said she is also refusing to attend over creative differences with the show’s producers.) Childish Gambino, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar are also expected to skip the ceremony, though there promise to be performances from other nominees Cardi B, Lady Gaga, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe, Post Malone with the Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and more.
Below, you’ll find a list of winners in the major categories, which we’ll update as they’re announced.
General Field
Album Of The Year
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
By the Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Scorpion, Drake
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone
Dirty Computer, Janelle Monáe
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
Black Panther: The Album, feat. Kendrick Lamar
Record Of The Year
“I Like It” - Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin
“The Joke” - Brandi Carlile
“This Is America” - Childish Gambino
“God’s Plan” - Drake
“Shallow” - Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
“All the Stars” - Kendrick Lamar & SZA
“Rockstar” - Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
“The Middle” - Zedd & Grey feat. Maren Morris
Song Of The Year
“All The Stars” - Kendrick Duckworth, Mark Spears, Al Shuckburgh, Anthony Tiffith, and Solana Rowe
“Boo’d Up” - Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai, and Dijon McFarlane
“God’s Plan” - Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron Latour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib
“In My Blood” - Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes, and Geoffrey Warburton
“The Joke”- Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth, and Tim Hanseroth
“The Middle” - Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha, and Anton Zaslavski
“Shallow” - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt
“This Is America” - Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Pop
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Colors,” Beck
“Havana (Live),” Camila Cabello
“God Is A Woman”, Ariana Grande
“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?),” Lady Gaga
“Better Now,” Post Malone
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Fall In Line” – Christina Aguilera feat. Demi Lovato
“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” – Backstreet Boys
“Shallow” – Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
“Girls Like You” – Maroon 5 ft. Cardi B
“Say Something” – Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton
“The Middle” – Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Love is Here to Stay, Tony Bennett & Diana Krall
My Way, Willie Nelson
Nat “King” Cole & Me, Gregory Porter
Standards (Deluxe), Seal
The Music … The Mem’ries … The Magic!, Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
Camila, Camila Cabello
Meaning of Life, Kelly Clarkson
Sweetener, Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Beautiful Trauma, Pink
Reputation, Taylor Swift
Dance/Electronic
Best Dance Recording
“Northern Soul,” Above & Beyond feat. Richard Bedford
“Ultimatum,” Disclosure (feat. Fatoumata Diawara)
“Losing It,” Fisher
“Electricity,” Silk City & Dua Lipa feat. Diplo & Mark Ronson
“Ghost Voices,” Virtual Self
Best Dance Album
Singularity, Jon Hopkins
Woman Worldwide, Justice
Treehouse, Sofi Tukker
Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, Sophie
Lune Rouge, TOKiMONSTA
Rock
Best Rock Performance
Four Out of Five, Arctic Monkeys
When Bad Does Good, Chris Cornell
Made an America, FEVER 333
Highway Tune, Greta Van Fleet
Uncomfortable, Halestorm
Best Rock Song
“Black Smoke Rising” - Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka, and Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)
“Jumpsuit” - Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)
“MANTRA” - Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls, and Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)
“Masseduction” - Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
“Rats” - Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)
Best Rock Album
Rainier Fog, Alice In Chains
Mania, Fall Out Boy
Prequelle, Ghost
From the Fires, Greta Van Fleet
Pacific Daydream, Weezer
Alternative
Best Alternative Music Album
Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino, Arctic Monkeys
*Colors, Beck
Utopia, Björk
American Utopia, David Byrne
Masseduction, St. Vincent
R&B
Best R&B Album
Sex & Cigarettes, Toni Braxton
Good Thing, Leon Bridges
Honestly, Lalah Hathaway
H.E.R., H.E.R.
Gumbo Unplugged (Live), PJ Morton
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Everything Is Love, The Carters
The Kids Are Alright, Chloe x Halle
Chris Dave and The Drumhed, Chris Dave and The Drumhedz
War & Leisure, Miguel
Ventriloquism, Meshell Ndegeocello
Rap
Best Rap Performance
“Be Careful,” Cardi B
“Nice for What,” Drake
“King’s Dead,” Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake
“Bubblin,” Anderson .Paak
“Sicko Mode,” Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, and Swae Lee
Best Rap/Sung Performance
“Like I Do,” Christina Aguilera feat. Goldlink
“Pretty Little Fears,” 6lack feat. J. Cole
“This Is America,” Childish Gambino
“All the Stars,” Kendrick Lamar and SZA
“Rockstar,” Post Malone feat. 21 Savage
Best Rap Song
“God’s Plan” - Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels, and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
“King’s Dead” - Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn, and Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)
“Lucky You” - R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels, and J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)
“Sicko Mode” - Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim, and Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)
“Win” - K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels, and C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)
Best Rap Album
Invasion of Privacy, Cardi B
Swimming, Mac Miller
Victory Lap, Nipsey Hussle
Daytona, Pusha T
Astroworld, Travis Scott
Country
Best Country Solo Performance
“Wouldn’t It Be Great,” Loretta Lynn
“Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters,” Maren Morris
“Butterflies,” Kacey Musgraves
“Millionaire,” Chris Stapleton
“Parallel Line,” Keith Urban
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
“When Someone Stops Loving You,” Little Big Town
“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris feat. Vince Gill
“Meant to Be,” Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line
Best Country Album
Unapologetically, Kelsea Ballerini
Port Saint Joe, Brothers Osborne
Girl Going Nowhere, Ashley McBryde
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
From a Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Jazz
Best Jazz Vocal Album
My Mood Is You, Freddy Cole
The Questions, Kurt Elling
The Subject Tonight Is Love, Kate McGarry with Keith Ganz and Gary Versace
If You Really Want, Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted by Vince Mendoza
The Window, Cécile McLorin Salvant
Latin
Best Latin Pop Album
Prometo, Pablo Alboran
Sincera, Claudia Brant
Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2, Natalia Lafourcade
2:00 AM, Raquel Sofía
Vives, Carlos Vives
American Roots
Best Americana Album
By The Way, I Forgive You, Brandi Carlile
Things Have Changed, Bettye LaVette
The Tree of Forgiveness, John Prine
The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone, Lee Ann Womack
One Drop of Truth, The Wood Brothers
Comedy
Best Comedy Album
Annihilation, Patton Oswalt
*Equanimity & the Bird Revelation, Dave Chappelle
Noble Ape, Jim Gaffigan
Standup for Drummers, Fred Armisen
Tamborine, Chris Rock
Musical Theater
Best Musical Theater Album
*The Band’s Visit
Carousel
Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
My Fair Lady
Once on This Island
Music for Visual Media
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
*Black Panther, Ludwig Göransson (composer)
Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer (composers)
Coco, Michael Giacchino (composer)
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat (composer)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams (composer)
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“All the Stars” from Black Panther - Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears, and Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)
“Mystery of Love” from Call Me By Your Name - Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens)
“Remember Me” from Coco - Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade)
*“Shallow” from A Star Is Born - Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)
“This Is Me” from The Greatest Showman - Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble)
Music Video/Film
Best Music Video
“APES***,” The Carters (Ricky Saiz, video director; Mélodie Buchris, Natan Schottenfels, and Erinn Williams, video producers)
“This Is America,” Childish Gambino (Hiro Murai, video director; Ibra Ake, Jason Cole, and Fam Rothstein, video producers)
“I’m Not Racist,” Joyner Lucas, and Ben Proulx, video directors; Joyner Lucas, video producer
“Pynk,” Janelle Monae (Emma Westenberg, video director; Justin Benoliel and Whitney Jackson, video producers)
“Mumbo Jumbo,” Tierra Whack (Marco Prestini, video director; Sara Nassim, video producer)
