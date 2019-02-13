Autumn Is Coming in the First Teaser Trailer for Frozen 2

A teaser trailer for Frozen 2 is finally here, and it looks like our beloved characters are venturing far beyond Arendelle and braving the elements—except this time, that means more than just snow.

In our first look at the film, Elsa tests the limits of her ice powers as she attempts to freeze a path for herself over a wild body of water before reuniting with Princess Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, and Sven. It seems the Ice Queen will not only face treacherous waters but will also encounter autumn leaves as far as the eye can see. This could perhaps signal the possibility of other queens with powers associated with certain seasons, or it might be a simple expansion of Frozen’s world.

The film will premiere on Nov. 22, just a few days shy of the original’s six-year anniversary. Frozen earned $1.2 billion in the worldwide box office and led to two Oscar wins, an animated short, and a Broadway musical.

