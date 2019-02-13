Here’s a Fred Willard Sketch From Jimmy Kimmel That Has Nothing to Do With Current Events

It’s too late for luck! ABC

Jimmy Kimmel has a secret weapon no other late night host can match, and it’s Fred Willard. Whether he’s playing a demented pollster pushing a Wilford Brimley / Walter Mondale ticket in 2020 or chatting about his (very real!) experiences on the 1978 failed NBC pilot Space Force, Willard—who has now been in the business for more than half a century—can deploy the sort of clueless blowhard character he specializes in without any visible effort. What you get instead is his twinkly-eyed delight at getting to goof around on Jimmy Kimmel, pitching his performance right at the sweet spot where it seems like he’s right about to break, but never quite does. Best of all, in this sketch from a few nights ago, Willard isn’t playing Fred Trump or a MAGA Santa or anything that has anything to do with the mess we’re in—this is pure silliness:

If you found yourself in a Blade-Runner-style dystopia, the part of that clip where Fred Willard says, “There’s no goddamned way to stop an asteroid from hitting the earth” would be a pretty good way to test whether or not someone was an escaped replicant. There’s just no way for a human being to watch that without smiling. This is great news for humans in our not-yet-quite-as-bad-as-Blade-Runner-style dystopia, because we need all the smiles we can get. On the other hand, it’s bad news for people who are just now realizing, thanks to Fred Willard’s flawless comedy chops, that Dr. Vortigern never actually said their parents were dead, so maybe it was wrong to assume they were orphans just because no one at the Institute wanted to talk about their oddly blurry memories of early childhood. We apologize for any unwanted revelations caused by this Fred Willard sketch, and wish you the best of luck in your quest for answers about the purpose of the Institute, the meaning of Protocol Six, and what really happened to Professor Reinhardt. We’re all rooting for you.