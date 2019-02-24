If Beale Street Could Talk Won Big at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. So Did Glenn Close’s Dog!

Barry Jenkins accepts the Best Director award. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Film Independent Spirit Awards were held in Santa Monica on Saturday night, providing moviegoers one last opportunity to see great films like First Reformed, Can You Ever Forgive Me, and If Beale Street Could Talk honored before the Academy stages its big “Salute to Bohemian Rhapsody but Not Bryan Singer” on Sunday. To compete at the Spirit Awards, a film has to have been produced in the United States for less than $20 million, which rules out a lot of great movies, but also provides a niche showcase for Hollywood’s least-favorite genre: movies that are truly excellent but somehow failed to make anyone obscenely wealthy.

Host Aubrey Plaza kicked off the show by joining Roseanna Arquette, Marcia Gay Harden, Sharon Stone and Marissa Tomei to ritually sacrifice “the bastard child that burst from the loins of the Netflix algorithm,” Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard. The bit sounds funnier in theory than it was in practice, but be honest: If James Franco and Anne Hathaway had opened their Oscars with the bloody murder of a 16-year-old, they’d have hosted every year since.

Although Roma eventually won Best International Film, Plaza put Netflix on blast during her opening monologue with a plea for the theatrical moviegoing experience:

I do love movies. I really do. And I truly believe that people should see them how they’re meant to be seen: in the theaters. And I know, I know, I know, if the movie you poured your soul into ends up on Netflix, yes, it will be seen by millions of people. As they scroll past it to find the show about folding socks into tiny squares. Tidying Up or Roma? Either way, I’m gonna watch someone clean up a bunch of shit, so who cares.

Plaza also had harsh words for Bohemian Rhapsody, bringing out John Waters to announce that the Spirit Awards, much like the Best Picture nominee from Bryan Singer, “doesn’t really have a director.” And she took aim at the Spirit Awards themselves, for giving only one nomination to BlacKkKlansman:

BlacKkKlansman explores the struggle of a black police officer to find his role in the fight against white supremacy. So congratulations to the sole nominee from that film today: Adam Driver! Adam, we are so proud of you! You were the best one. I’m sure they’ll do the white thing.

Here’s her full opening monologue:

Highlights from the rest of the show included this Best Director acceptance speech from If Beale Street Could Talk director Barry Jenkins, who used his time at the microphone to shout out the women who helped make the film and the other women nominated in his category, with a special thanks to co-nominee You Were Never Really Here director Lynne Ramsey for answering his questions about the job years ago:

There was no overlap this year between the Oscars and the Spirit Awards’ Best Director races: Jenkins beat out Debra Granik, Tamara Jenkins, Lynne Ramsey, and Paul Schrader at the Spirit Awards. Sunday, it’s Spike Lee, Pawel Pawlikowski, Yorgos Lanthimos, Alfonso Cuarón, and Adam McKay. That’s three women to the Academy’s zero, and two people named Jenkins to the Academy’s zero, which tells you all you need to know about Old Hollywood’s attitude toward women and people named Jenkins.

Jenkins was not the only Spirit Award winner to be completely overlooked by the Academy. Besides Jenkins’ Best Director win, five of the nine other Spirit Awards that directly map to Oscars categories went to people or films that aren’t even nominated for the corresponding Academy Award. Best Feature went to If Beale Street Could Talk, Best Male Lead went to Ethan Hawke for First Reformed, Best Cinematography went to Sayombhu Mukdeeprom for Suspiria, Best Editing went to Joe Bini for You Were Never Really Here, and Best Documentary went to Won’t You Be My Neighbor. None of those people or films are in the running on Sunday. In the category of “Spirit Awards Winners Who Could Also Win Oscars for the Same Work,” Best Female Lead went to Glenn Close for The Wife, Best Supporting Female Actor went to Regina King for If Beale Street Could Talk, Best International Film went to Roma, and Can You Ever Forgive Me pulled in a Best Supporting Male Actor win for Richard E. Grant and a Best Screenplay win for Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty. And then there are the awards for categories that the Oscars don’t recognize at all. Best First Feature went to Boots Riley for Sorry to Bother You. Riley used his acceptance speech to urge the United States to stay out of Venezuela:

Best First Screenplay went to Bo Burnham for Eighth Grade, who gave a slightly less politically charged speech, although he did thank Subaru for having the courage to make maroon cars:

And Debra Granik, director of Leave No Trace and Winter’s Bone, won the second annual Bonnie Award. The award goes to female directors and is named after Bonnie Tiburzi, the first woman to become a pilot for a major American airline:

But the undisputed big winner of the evening was Glenn Close’s dog, Pip, who accompanied her on stage for her acceptance speech and immediately upstaged her:

Pip, film lovers will be delighted to discover, has an Instagram account, and if you thought this article about this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards was not going to end with an old video of Glenn Close meeting a puppy, you just don’t understand independent film:

Sorry, Academy, but that’s cinema.

