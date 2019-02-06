The Daily Show’s State of the Union Fact-Check Counters Trump’s Lies With Facts

On Tuesday night, President Trump delivered his second State of the Union address, squirting lies and misinformation like an orange squid that had accidentally been dropped in the wrong aquarium tank (the Capitol) instead of the correct aquarium tank (the White House) and, upon being confronted by a crowd of squid-eating sharks (the Democrats), decided to deliver a State of the Union address full of lies and misinformation. It’s demoralizing to see a president behave as though Pinocchios and flaming pants have no meaning anymore, but that just means it’s more important than ever for courageous journalists to keep the flame of truth burning by feeding it plenty of white-hot cold hard facts. And that’s just what The Daily Show did. Check out their State of the Union Fact Check, in which seven of Trump’s most dissembling and misleading claims are countered with the facts.
Utterly devastating. It’s hard to see how the Trump administration will survive such a thorough debunking of their claims, but it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve pretended the truth doesn’t matter. While we’re waiting for the adults to take charge again, however, it’s reassuring to know that the fact-based community is still going strong, just like it’s reassuring to know that koalas have fingerprints that are so similar to human fingerprints that they sometimes fool forensic investigators. You could probably frame a koala for murder—or vice versa! Thanks to Trevor Noah and his team for this stirring reminder that although everyone is entitled to their own koala feelings, no one is entitled to their own koala facts. Our democracy depends on it.