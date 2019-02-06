The Daily Show’s State of the Union Fact-Check Counters Trump’s Lies With Facts

The president is facing the camera in this photo. Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, President Trump delivered his second State of the Union address, squirting lies and misinformation like an orange squid that had accidentally been dropped in the wrong aquarium tank (the Capitol) instead of the correct aquarium tank (the White House) and, upon being confronted by a crowd of squid-eating sharks (the Democrats), decided to deliver a State of the Union address full of lies and misinformation. It’s demoralizing to see a president behave as though Pinocchios and flaming pants have no meaning anymore, but that just means it’s more important than ever for courageous journalists to keep the flame of truth burning by feeding it plenty of white-hot cold hard facts. And that’s just what The Daily Show did. Check out their State of the Union Fact Check, in which seven of Trump’s most dissembling and misleading claims are countered with the facts.

✖️CLAIM: More people are working in the United States than at any time in history.

✔️FACT: Applesauce was the first food ever eaten by an American astronaut in space.#TDSFactCheck #SOTU — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 6, 2019

CLAIM: The economy added almost 600,000 manufacturing jobs, and “almost everyone” said this was impossible.

FACT: Cats communicate using at least 16 known "cat words." #TDSFactCheck — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 6, 2019

CLAIM: No president has cut more regulations in such a short time than any other administration during its entire tenure.

FACT: The medical name for a butt crack is "intergluteal cleft" #TDSFactCheck — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 6, 2019

CLAIM: President Trump said large, organized caravans of Central Americans are on the march to the United States.

FACT: The Johnny Cash song "A Boy Named Sue" was written by children's author Shel Silverstein. #TDSFactCheck #SOTU — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 6, 2019

CLAIM: President Trump claimed that a border barrier in San Diego “almost completely ended illegal crossings.”

FACT: Alan Alda’s real name is Alphonso D’Abruzzo#TDSFactCheck #SOTU — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 6, 2019

CLAIM: Nearly 5 million Americans have been lifted off food stamps.

FACT: Roy Moore still hasn't conceded. #TDSFactCheck #SOTU — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 6, 2019

CLAIM: El Paso turned from one of the most dangerous to “one of our safest cities” after a border barrier was built.

FACT: Octopuses have three hearts. #TDSFactCheck #SOTU — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 6, 2019

Utterly devastating. It’s hard to see how the Trump administration will survive such a thorough debunking of their claims, but it wouldn’t be the first time they’ve pretended the truth doesn’t matter. While we’re waiting for the adults to take charge again, however, it’s reassuring to know that the fact-based community is still going strong, just like it’s reassuring to know that koalas have fingerprints that are so similar to human fingerprints that they sometimes fool forensic investigators. You could probably frame a koala for murder—or vice versa! Thanks to Trevor Noah and his team for this stirring reminder that although everyone is entitled to their own koala feelings, no one is entitled to their own koala facts. Our democracy depends on it.