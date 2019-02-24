Baseball Game Delayed Due to Falling Fish After Osprey-Eagle Fight

Mickey Mantle said, “It’s unbelievable how much you don’t know about the game you’ve been playing all your life.” He was talking about baseball’s many nuances, but he could have easily been referring to Saturday’s game between Jacksonville State and Jacksonville University. The contest was briefly delayed in the eighth inning when a fish fell onto the field after two birds got into a tussle above the stadium. Gosh, if only Mickey were around to see it.
Please watch the above video with the sound on, as the play-by-play announcer demonstrates his impressive ornithological knowledge to provide some wonderful and enthusiastic commentary.
It has dropped a fish in the outfield! It’s an osprey out there that just dropped a fish out in shallow right field. And now a bald eagle has entered the scene and everything has come to a halt. The eagle comes in and chases the osprey away, makes him drop the fish. … Connor Stephens is going out into shallow right. Is he going to go try and get the fish before the eagle gets it? The eagle’s circling overhead, Stephens has the fish wrapped up in a towel, and he makes his way back over to the home dugout.
The wild event was immortalized in a tweet from the Jacksonville Baseball account, which credited the osprey with the error.
The Dolphins won 5-2 and clinched the series against Jacksonville State, but the real losers are the osprey and eagle for wasting a good meal at the ballpark.