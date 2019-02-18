Listen to Hang Up and Listen with Josh Levin:

Get More Hang Up and Listen Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Hang Up and Listen Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Listen to Hang Up and Listen via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

Become a fan of Hang Up and Listen and join the discussion of this episode on Facebook.

In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Josh Levin is joined by Robert Lipsyte to talk about who won and who lost the settlement between the NFL and Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid. Sean Forman of Sports Reference also comes on the show to explain how he built an indispensable family of websites that generates more than a billion page views a year. And two-time National Magazine Award winner Tom Junod joins to discuss how he bonded with his father over sports gambling.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• In Slate, Jeremy Stahl writes that Colin Kaepernick beat the NFL.

• Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman tweeted, “Number NFL team officials are speculating to me is the NFL paid Kaepernick in the $60 to $80 million range.”

• Kaepernick’s lawyer says the quarterback could get a deal with the New England Patriots or the Carolina Panthers.

• Follow Sean Forman on Twitter.

• James Wagner’s New York Times piece, “From a Church in Philadelphia, Sports Reference Informs the World.”

• Noah Frank’s WTOP piece, “How a math professor created the information center of the sports world.”

• Zelmo Beaty’s Basketball Reference page.

• Follow Tom Junod on Twitter.

• Read Junod’s piece in ESPN the Magazine, “The Family Vice.”

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Haskell Cohens:

Josh’s Haskell Cohen: Elmore Morgenthaler, a pioneering 7-footer who dominated on 12-foot rims.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Josh and Robert Lipsyte talk about how he got his start writing young adult sports novels.

Podcast production and edit by Dan Bloom.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.