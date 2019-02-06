Trevor Noah Comedy Central/screenshot

After being delayed due to the longest government shutdown in United States history over a failed attempt at getting funding for a wall on the country’s southern border, Trump finally gave his State of the Union Address last night. The president spoke about threats to the border, condemned socialism, celebrated the newly elected women in Congress, and tried out some new rhymes. Naturally, every late-night host was ready to go with their commentary on the longwinded speech.

As he often does with Trump’s antics, Seth Meyers took a Closer Look at the address, making hilarious observations about Trump’s tie, pointing out the difference in reaction between Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi’ and joking about Trump’s border wall.

“Before Trump’s speech even started, we already had a big ‘oops’ moment—Trump’s weirdly crooked tie. Trump is so unpopular, even his tie has moved to the left,” Meyers joked, referencing the accusations of the President’s collusion with Russia.

Speaking of the left, Meyers also commented on reactions of Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both of whom sat behind the president during the address.

“Coming into tonight, everyone was very eager to see the dynamic between Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who would be sitting behind Trump for the first time,” Meyers reminded us. “Remember, for the last two State of the Union speeches, Trump had Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan standing behind him cheering for everything he said like Southern pageant moms.”

The recent conflicts between Trump and Pelosi meant that more eyes were focused on the president and the speaker than ever before, allowing for a vantage point the American people have not yet had.

“This the first time we got to see in real time, the two different reactions of Pence on the one hand, and Pelosi on the other and it was very revealing,” Meyers commented. “Pence is like a dad who’s proud his kid keyed the principal’s car and Pelosi’s thinking to herself, ‘I wish I had a daughter.’”

As Trump doubled down on his intentions to build a wall, Meyers also reminded viewers that Trump equated the modern-day use of the wheel to the efficiency of a wall, and has recently tweeted that if he can’t get a real wall, he will form a human wall.

This led Meyers to, perhaps, the most logical conclusion, “Walls work and so do wheels. That’s why the wall will be built out of wheels.”

In his breakdown of the address, Trevor Noah decided to focus on how the well-reported divisiveness of the government played out as the government came together in the House Chamber.

“There’s a tradition at the State of the Union for the president and for members of Congress to invite some special guests to sit in the chamber. Usually the guests are chosen to help make a political point of some kind, and this year was no different.”

“They say it’s the State of the Union, but it’s really just an excuse for people to troll each other. Democrats invited undocumented immigrants who worked for Trump, and along the other side, to try to show how intolerant the radical left is, Trump invites an 11-year-old boy who gets bullied just because his last name is Trump. Both sides are trolling each other so hard, I’m surprised that the Democrats didn’t invite the kid’s bully.”

Stephen Colbert gave a live “Restate of our Union” monologue following the address, and he started it by saying what many viewers at home (and probably Pelosi) were thinking.

“This was not a particularly good speech, but what it lacked in quality, it made up for in length,” Colbert said. “This speech was like watching paint lie.”

Colbert was able to find one part of the speech that both sides could agree on: no one liked the president’s rhyme, “if there is going to be peace and legislation, there cannot be war and investigation.”

“Even the Republicans are like, did he—what?” joked Colbert.