Childish Gambino Just Became the First Rapper to Win Song of the Year

Man, um, it’s like the first time in Grammys history where I actually am who I thought I was for a second, so I like that, that is really nice. I definitely is not think I was winning anything …





I want to take this opportunity while I’m up here to talk to all the kids watching, that are aspiring to do music, all my peers that make music from their heart, that do things pure and tell the truth. I want to let you know we play in an opinion-based sport, not a factual-based sport. So this is not the NBA where at the end of the idea you’re holding a trophy because you made the right decisions or won the games. This is a business where sometimes it is up to a bunch of people that might not understand what a mixed-race kid from Canada has to say or a fly Spanish girl from New York [Cardi B] or anybody else, or a brother from Houston right there, my brother Travis [Scott]. But look, the point is, you’ve already won if you have people who are singing your songs word for word, if you are a hero in your hometown. Look, look if there are people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard-earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don’t need this right here, I promise you, you already won.