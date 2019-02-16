Listen to Employee of the Month in the player below:

Get More Employee of the Month Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Employee of the Month Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

Timing is how the ever-so-humble Lisa Kron explains how she revolutionized theater, first with Well and then with Fun Home. Both of these plays went to Broadway and reinvented how we think about what qualifies as a Broadway show. Since Donald Trump was elected, Kron has become involved in activism. She discovered that protests require better chants—and what the right sound can offer. Then, Catie Lazarus speaks with director Desiree Akhavan about shooting sex scenes in The Miseducation of Cameron Post, which debuted at Sundance last year and won the Grand Jury Prize. Akhavan’s latest television series, The Bisexual, is available on Hulu, and she is currently working on her first book. This episode of Employee of the Month with Catie Lazarus was recorded live at Sundance Film Festival. Thanks to Russ & Daughters for sponsoring this episode.

Podcast production by Dana Bialek. Theme song by Lady Rizo.