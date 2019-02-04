No corn syrup in here. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Bud Light would like you to know that its beer is not brewed with corn syrup. And Big Corn is not happy about it.

To be clear, Bud Light is not brewed with corn syrup, and Miller Lite and Coors Light are. pic.twitter.com/x6tWqdSRXN — Bud Light (@budlight) February 3, 2019

In the beer company’s medieval-themed Super Bowl commercial, a giant wooden barrel of corn syrup is mistakenly delivered to the Bud Light castle, which prompts the Bud Light king to set off on a quest through forests, over mountains, and across the sea to deliver the comically large barrel to the castles of Miller Lite and Coors Light, since they both brew their beer with corn syrup. Heaven forfend!

Bud Light’s direct call-out of its competitors (and its disdain for corn syrup) left a sour taste in some people’s mouths. Pete Marino, the president of Tenth and Blake—MillerCoors’ craft and import division—clarified that, while none of MillerCoors’ beers contain high fructose corn syrup, some of Anheuser-Busch InBev’s beers do. Hmmmmm indeed!

Bud Light uses rice to aid fermentation. We use corn syrup. Interestingly, none of our products use High Fructose Corn Syrup, yet several of ABI’s do. Things that make you go hmmmmm https://t.co/Y2Na2mbErZ — pjmarino2 (@pjmarino2) February 4, 2019

MillerCoors took a similar jab at Bud Light.

At MillerCoors, we're proud of our high-quality, great-tasting beers. We're also proud that none of our products include any high fructose corn syrup, while a number of Anheuser-Busch products do. And Miller Lite has fewer calories, fewer carbs and more taste than Bud Light. pic.twitter.com/GeUUXqnSpc — MillerCoors (@MillerCoors) February 4, 2019

Heineken chimed in to say that it doesn’t use corn syrup either.

For those keeping score, no corn syrup in our beer 👍 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/fxcPqo8MeQ — HEINEKEN USA (@HeinekenUSACorp) February 4, 2019

The most pointed reaction came from the National Corn Growers Association, whose mission is to “create and increase opportunities for corn growers.”

.@BudLight America’s corn farmers are disappointed in you. Our office is right down the road! We would love to discuss with you the many benefits of corn! Thanks @MillerLight and @CoorsLite for supporting our industry. https://t.co/6fIWtRdeeM — National Corn (NCGA) (@NationalCorn) February 4, 2019

“We think it is good for the beer industry as a whole to be transparent about what’s in your beer,” Andy Goeler, vice president of marketing for Bud Light, told USA Today.”

Anheuser-Busch wasn’t always so devoted to transparency. The beer goliath first revealed its ingredients in 2014, reporting that Budweiser and Bud Light include nothing more than water, barley malt, rice, yeast, and hops.