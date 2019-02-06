The BAFTAs Have Taken Bryan Singer’s Name Off Bohemian Rhapsody’s Nomination

In light of the Atlantic exposé which recounts the years of sexual assault allegations against Bryan Singer and GLAAD’s decision to exclude Bohemian Rhapsody from their Media Awards, the British Academy has announced that the director’s BAFTA nomination has been suspended.
Read BAFTA’s full statement below:
In light of recent very serious allegations, BAFTA has informed Bryan Singer that his nomination for Bohemian Rhapsody has been suspended, effective immediately.
BAFTA considers the alleged behaviour completely unacceptable and incompatible with its values. This has led to Mr Singer’s suspended nomination. BAFTA notes Mr Singer’s denial of the allegations. The suspension of his nomination will therefore remain in place until the outcome of the allegations has been resolved.
For the avoidance of doubt, Bohemian Rhapsody remains nominated in the Outstanding British Film category, and the other individuals named as candidates in respect of the film remain nominees.
BAFTA believes everyone has the right to a fulfilling career in a safe, professional working environment, and it will continue to collaborate with the film, games and television industries to achieve this.
Bohemian Rhapsody received seven BAFTA nominations in total. Singer’s name was included in Bohemian Rhapsody’s nomination for best British film, and while none of the film’s nominations will be affected, Singer will no longer receive an award if the film wins in the category.
The BAFTA announcement comes after voting closed, leading some to speculate that Bohemian Rhapsody did in fact win the award, since it would be a moot point otherwise.
We’ll just have to wait and see. The 72nd British Academy Film Awards air on Sunday, Feb. 10.
