Make Your Day Approximately 18 Percent Less Terrible by Watching Britney Young Get Down to Kool & the Gang

Britney Young is best known for playing Carmen (a.k.a. Machu Picchu) on GLOW, but in between filming scenes she is a beacon of Instagram positivity, lip-synching and occasionally having a quick dance party. This week, her tune of choice was Kool & the Gang’s “Get Down On It,” and Young definitely got down while wishing her followers a happy Wednesday.

In the midst of [gestures wildly at everything] it’s nice to just take a minute to boogie with someone who seems to be genuinely enjoying herself.