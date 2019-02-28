The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in March

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive March 1 unless otherwise specified.)
Netflix
Must Watch
A Clockwork Orange
Apollo 13
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
The Hurt Locker
Winter’s Bone
A Separation (March 15)
Good Watch
Emma (1996)
Junebug
Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Wet Hot American Summer
Doubt (March 7)
Blue Jasmine (March 8)
Kung Fu Hustle (March 15)
The Lives of Others (March 15)
Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (March 29)
Binge Watch
On My Block Season 2
Arrested Development Season 5B (March 15)
Queer Eye Season 3 (March 15)
How to Get Away with Murder Season 5 (March 30)
Family Watch
Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks
Larva Island Season 2
Stuart Little
Disney’s Christopher Robin (March 5)
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (March 8)
Nostalgia Watch
The Notebook
“PoP! Goes My Heart” Watch
Music and Lyrics
If You’re Bored
Tyson
Hunter X Hunter Seasons 1-3 (March 8)
The Jane Austen Book Club (March 8)
The Burial of Kojo (March 31)
Netflix Programming
Budapest
Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians
Losers
Northern Rescue
River’s Edge
The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind
Your Son
Romance is a Bonus Book (March 2)
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (March 3)
Secret City: Under the Eagle Season 2 (March 6)
The Order (March 7)
After Life (March 8)
Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (March 8)
Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (March 8)
Formula 1: Drive to Survive (March 8)
Immortals (March 8)
Juanita (March 8)
Lady J (March 8)
Shadow (March 8)
Walk. Ride. Rodeo. (March 8)
Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (March 12)
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 (March 12)
Triple Frontier (March 13)
Burn Out (March 15)
Dry Martina (March 15)
Girl (March 15)
If I Hadn’t Met You (March 15)
Las muñecas de la mafia Season 2 (March 15)
Love, Death & Robot (March 15)
Paskal (March 15)
Robozuna Season 2 (March 15)
Turn Up Charlie (March 15)
YooHoo to the Rescue (March 15)
Green Door (March 16)
Amy Schumer Growing (March 19)
Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend (March 21)
Carlo & Malik (March 22)
Charlie’s Colorforms City (March 22)
Delhi Crime (March 22)
Historia de un crimen: Colosio (March 22)
Mirage (March 22)
Most Beautiful Thing (March 22)
ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre (March 22)
Selling Sunset (March 22)
The Dirt (March 22)
Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid (March 26)
Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey Season 2 (March 28)
15 August (March 29)
Bayoneta (March 29)
Osmosis (March 29)
Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 (March 29)
The Highwaymen (March 29)
The Legend of Cocaine Island (March 29)
Traitors (March 29)
HBO Now
Must Watch
Drugstore Cowboy
Anne Hatha-watch
Love & Other Drugs
The Devil Wears Prada
Good Watch
The Client
Courage Under Fire
Date Night
Deja Vu
Green Zone
My Friend Dahmer
Paper Heart
Taps
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (March 30)
Family Watch
Despicable Me
Yogi Bear
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (March 9)
If You’re Bored
50 First Dates
Angela’s Ashes
Entrapment
The Family Fang
The Grudge
Hellbound: Hellraiser II
Knock Knock
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Sinister 2
Stratton
Tarzan (2014)
Twisted
Weekend at Bernie’s
The Wicker Man
The Wolfman (2010)
Skyscraper (March 2)
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (March 9)
The First Purge (March 16)
The Miseducation of Cameron Post (March 20)
The Meg (March 23)
HBO Original Programming
The Shop
Leaving Neverland Part 1 (March 3)
Leaving Neverland Part 2 (Match 4)
HBO First Look: The Aftermath (March 5)
The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (March 18)
One Nation Under Stress (March 25)
Season Premieres
Grisse Season 1 Premiere (March 6)
The Case Against Adnan Syed Season 1 Premiere (March 10)
Psi Season 4 Premiere (March 29)
Barry Season 2 Premiere (March 31)
Veep Season 7 Premiere (March 31)
Estrenos
El último traje
Desde el principo
El ultimo romantico
Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades (March 22)
Havana Street Party Presents Orishas (March 15)
Amazon Prime
Must Watch
Big Night
The Crazies
Post-Oscars Watch
Cold War (March 22)
Good Watch
The American
American Beauty
The Bank Job
Death at a Funeral (2007)
Deep Red
Colette (March 12)
Binge Watch
Hanna Season 1 (2019) (March 29)
Nostalgia Watch
Rambo III
Family Watch
Nacho Libre
If You’re Bored
A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof
A Woman Possessed
Abduction
Amelia’s 25th
Baba Yaga
Basic Instinct 2
Black Cat
Black Sheep
Boomerang
Carpool
City of the Living Dead
Double Jeopardy
Dude, Where’s My Dog?!
Enter the Invincible Hero
From Beneath
Jig
Karl Rove, I Love You
La clave
Let Sleeping Corpses Lie
Lone and Angry Man
Chinese Hercules
Major Payne
A Man Called Blade
Mary Loss of Soul
Murimgori
Overkill
P.O.E.: Project of Evil
Prison Girls
Ride Out for Revenge
Setup
So Young So Bad
Still Waiting…
Tapeheads
The Apple
The Chumscrubber
The Dead and the Damned
The Four of the Apocalypse
The Invincible Armour
The Mighty Quinn
The New York Ripper
UFO
Us and the Game Industry
Valerie (1957)
Vice Squad
Waiting…
Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma)
Xue lian huan
Yin yang xie di zi
You Did This to Me
I Can Only Imagine (March 10)
Middle Men (March 10)
The Royals Season 4 (March 11)
Acrimony (March 12)
Speed Kills (March 16)
Leng zhan (March 22)
The Domestics (March 22)
American Renegades (March 22)
Outlaws (2019) (March 30)
Amazon Original Programming
The Widow Season 1
Costume Quest Season 1 (March 8)
Tin Star Season 2 (March 8)
Catastrophe Season 4 (March 15)
The Stinky & Dirty Show Season 2 (March 22)
Hulu
Post-Oscars Watch
Free Solo (March 13)
Shoplifters (March 14)
Good Watch
American Beauty
Batman Begins
The Cider House Rules
The Crying Game
Death at a Funeral (2007)
Easy Rider
Edward Scissorhands
The French Lieutenant’s Woman
He Named Me Malala
Heaven’s Gate
Ironweed
JFK
Office Space
The Piano
River’s Edge
Small Soldiers
W.
What Lies Beneath
Witness
Suburbia (March 7)
Like Water for Chocolate (March 15)
Wings of the Dove (March 15)
Tea with the Dames (March 16)
Monsters and Men (March 27)
Chef Flynn (March 30)
Binge Watch
The Act: Series Premiere (March 20)
Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 (March 19)
Nostalgia Watch
Rambo III
Family Watch
Astro Boy
Bruce Almighty
It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown
Jumanji
Legally Blondes
Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
Nacho Libre
Open Season
Open Season 2
Open Season 3
Open Season: Scared Silly
What a Girl Wants
A Frozen Christmas 3 (March 5)
Rock ‘n’ Roll High School (March 7)
If You’re Bored
8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997)
Abduction (2011)
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)
Alex & Emma (2003)
An American Haunting (2006)
Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)
Black Sheep (1996)
Blast from the Past (1999)
Boomerang (1992)
Breakheart Pass (1975)
Bushwhacked (1995)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Deuces Wild (2002)
Dirty Work (1998)
The Dogs of War (1981)
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Fire in the Sky (1993)
I, Dolours (2018)
The Ice Storm (1997)
Impostor (2001)
Inventing the Abbotts (1996)
The Mighty Quinn (1989)
Not Another Teen Movie (2001)
Ouija House (2018)
Ouija Séance: The Final Game (2018)
Perfect Creature (2005)
The Pope of Greenwich Village (1984)
Reasonable Doubt (2014)
Red Corner (1997)
Red Dragon (2002)
Regarding Henry (1991)
Return of the Living Dead 3 (1993)
Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis (2006)
Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave (2007)
S.F.W. (1995)
Saved! (2004)
Shaolin Warrior (2013)
Summer Catch (2001)
Tapeheads (1988)
Toys (1992)
Tristan & Isolde (2003)
Two Weeks Notice (2002)
Vice (2015)
Waterworld (1995)
What’s the Worst That Could Happen? (2001)
Yes Man (2008)
The Closet (“Le Placard”) (2001) (March 5)
Where Hands Touch (2018) (March 5)
Dudes (1987) (March 7)
I Can Only Imagine (2018) (March 8)
Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 15 (March 9)
Black Clover Season 1 (March 10)
Middle Men (2009) (March 10)
The Party’s Just Beginning (2018) (March 11)
Acrimony (2018) (March 12)
Trigger (2018) (March 12)
No Way Out (2018) (March 15)
The Fog (2005) (March 15)
Divide and Conquer (2018) (March 17)
Assassination Nation (2018) (March 18)
Juda Season 1 (March 19)
A Frozen New Year’s (2018) (March 19)
Girl Most Likely (2013) (March 20)
The Last Race (2018) (March 21)
Cardinal Season 3 (March 22)
Catfish Season 7 (March 24)
A Cam Life (2018) (March 26)
The Domestics (2017) (March 29)
Hulu Original Programming
Into The Dark: Treehouse Episode 6 Premiere
Shrill Season 1 Premiere (March 15)
