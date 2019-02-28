The Best Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime, and Hulu in March

The Notebook, Shoplifters, Tea With the Dames, and Big Night are are just a few of the great titles coming to streaming this month. Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Mark Johnson/Ifc Films, Rysher Entertainment, Magnolia Pictures, and New Line.

Every month, tons of new movies and TV shows become available to stream for free for subscribers to Netflix Instant, HBO Now, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. With so many different streaming services, it can be hard to keep track of them all—especially if you belong to more than one. Below, we present to you the ultimate streaming guide. We’ll let you decide which service has the best new titles. (All titles arrive March 1 unless otherwise specified.)

Netflix

How to Get Away With Murder Season 5. ABC

Must Watch

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

The Hurt Locker

Winter’s Bone

A Separation (March 15)



Good Watch

Emma (1996)

Junebug

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Wet Hot American Summer

Doubt (March 7)

Blue Jasmine (March 8)

Kung Fu Hustle (March 15)

The Lives of Others (March 15)

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (March 29)



Binge Watch

On My Block Season 2

Arrested Development Season 5B (March 15)

Queer Eye Season 3 (March 15)

How to Get Away with Murder Season 5 (March 30)



Family Watch

Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks

Larva Island Season 2

Stuart Little

Disney’s Christopher Robin (March 5)

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (March 8)



Nostalgia Watch

The Notebook



“PoP! Goes My Heart” Watch

Music and Lyrics



If You’re Bored

Tyson

Hunter X Hunter Seasons 1-3 (March 8)

The Jane Austen Book Club (March 8)

The Burial of Kojo (March 31)



Netflix Programming

Budapest

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians

Losers

Northern Rescue

River’s Edge

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Your Son

Romance is a Bonus Book (March 2)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (March 3)

Secret City: Under the Eagle Season 2 (March 6)

The Order (March 7)

After Life (March 8)

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! (March 8)

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence (March 8)

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (March 8)

Immortals (March 8)

Juanita (March 8)

Lady J (March 8)

Shadow (March 8)

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. (March 8)

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits (March 12)

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 (March 12)

Triple Frontier (March 13)

Burn Out (March 15)

Dry Martina (March 15)

Girl (March 15)

If I Hadn’t Met You (March 15)

Las muñecas de la mafia Season 2 (March 15)

Love, Death & Robot (March 15)

Paskal (March 15)

Robozuna Season 2 (March 15)

Turn Up Charlie (March 15)

YooHoo to the Rescue (March 15)

Green Door (March 16)

Amy Schumer Growing (March 19)

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend (March 21)

Carlo & Malik (March 22)

Charlie’s Colorforms City (March 22)

Delhi Crime (March 22)

Historia de un crimen: Colosio (March 22)

Mirage (March 22)

Most Beautiful Thing (March 22)

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre (March 22)

Selling Sunset (March 22)

The Dirt (March 22)

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid (March 26)

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey Season 2 (March 28)

15 August (March 29)

Bayoneta (March 29)

Osmosis (March 29)

Santa Clarita Diet Season 3 (March 29)

The Highwaymen (March 29)

The Legend of Cocaine Island (March 29)

Traitors (March 29)

HBO Now

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again. Universal Pictures

Must Watch

Drugstore Cowboy



Anne Hatha-watch

Love & Other Drugs

The Devil Wears Prada



Good Watch

The Client

Courage Under Fire

Date Night

Deja Vu

Green Zone

My Friend Dahmer

Paper Heart

Taps

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (March 30)



Family Watch

Despicable Me

Yogi Bear

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies (March 9)



If You’re Bored

50 First Dates

Angela’s Ashes

Entrapment

The Family Fang

The Grudge

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

Knock Knock

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Sinister 2

Stratton

Tarzan (2014)

Twisted

Weekend at Bernie’s

The Wicker Man

The Wolfman (2010)

Skyscraper (March 2)

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (March 9)

The First Purge (March 16)

The Miseducation of Cameron Post (March 20)

The Meg (March 23)



HBO Original Programming

The Shop

Leaving Neverland Part 1 (March 3)

Leaving Neverland Part 2 (Match 4)

HBO First Look: The Aftermath (March 5)

The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (March 18)

One Nation Under Stress (March 25)



Season Premieres

Grisse Season 1 Premiere (March 6)

The Case Against Adnan Syed Season 1 Premiere (March 10)

Psi Season 4 Premiere (March 29)

Barry Season 2 Premiere (March 31)

Veep Season 7 Premiere (March 31)



Estrenos

El último traje

Desde el principo

El ultimo romantico

Yo no me llamo Rubén Blades (March 22)

Havana Street Party Presents Orishas (March 15)

Amazon Prime

Cold War. Łukasz Żal

Must Watch

Big Night

The Crazies

Post-Oscars Watch

Cold War (March 22)

Good Watch

The American

American Beauty

The Bank Job

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Deep Red

Colette (March 12)

Binge Watch

Hanna Season 1 (2019) (March 29)

Nostalgia Watch

Rambo III

Family Watch

Nacho Libre

If You’re Bored

A Sky Full of Stars for a Roof

A Woman Possessed

Abduction

Amelia’s 25th

Baba Yaga

Basic Instinct 2

Black Cat

Black Sheep

Boomerang

Carpool

City of the Living Dead

Double Jeopardy

Dude, Where’s My Dog?!

Enter the Invincible Hero

From Beneath

Jig

Karl Rove, I Love You

La clave

Let Sleeping Corpses Lie

Lone and Angry Man

Chinese Hercules

Major Payne

A Man Called Blade

Mary Loss of Soul

Murimgori

Overkill

P.O.E.: Project of Evil

Prison Girls

Ride Out for Revenge

Setup

So Young So Bad

Still Waiting…

Tapeheads

The Apple

The Chumscrubber

The Dead and the Damned

The Four of the Apocalypse

The Invincible Armour

The Mighty Quinn

The New York Ripper

UFO

Us and the Game Industry

Valerie (1957)

Vice Squad

Waiting…

Woman Avenger (Shi mei chu ma)

Xue lian huan

Yin yang xie di zi

You Did This to Me

I Can Only Imagine (March 10)

Middle Men (March 10)

The Royals Season 4 (March 11)

Acrimony (March 12)

Speed Kills (March 16)

Leng zhan (March 22)

The Domestics (March 22)

American Renegades (March 22)

Outlaws (2019) (March 30)



Amazon Original Programming

The Widow Season 1

Costume Quest Season 1 (March 8)

Tin Star Season 2 (March 8)

Catastrophe Season 4 (March 15)

The Stinky & Dirty Show Season 2 (March 22)

Hulu

He Named Me Malala. Fox Searchlight

Post-Oscars Watch

Free Solo (March 13)

Shoplifters (March 14)

Must Watch

﻿The Ice Storm

Good Watch

American Beauty

Batman Begins

The Cider House Rules

The Crying Game

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Easy Rider

Edward Scissorhands

The French Lieutenant’s Woman

He Named Me Malala

Heaven’s Gate

Ironweed

JFK

Office Space

The Piano

River’s Edge

Small Soldiers

W.

What Lies Beneath

Witness

Suburbia (March 7)

Like Water for Chocolate (March 15)

Wings of the Dove (March 15)

Tea with the Dames (March 16)

Monsters and Men (March 27)

Chef Flynn (March 30)

Binge Watch

The Act: Series Premiere (March 20)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 4 (March 19)

Nostalgia Watch

Rambo III

Family Watch

Astro Boy

Bruce Almighty

It’s Arbor Day, Charlie Brown

Jumanji

Legally Blondes

Lego Batman: DC Super Heroes Unite

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Nacho Libre

Open Season

Open Season 2

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

What a Girl Wants

A Frozen Christmas 3 (March 5)

Rock ‘n’ Roll High School (March 7)

If You’re Bored

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag

Abduction

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Alex & Emma

An American Haunting

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction

Black Sheep

Blast from the Past

Boomerang

Breakheart Pass

Bushwhacked

The Chumscrubber

Deuces Wild

Dirty Work

The Dogs of War

Double Jeopardy

Fire in the Sky

I, Dolours

Impostor

Inventing the Abbotts

The Mighty Quinn

Not Another Teen Movie

Ouija House

Ouija Séance: The Final Game

Perfect Creature

Reasonable Doubt

Red Corner

Red Dragon

Regarding Henry

Return of the Living Dead 3

Return of the Living Dead 4: Necropolis

Return of the Living Dead 5: Rave to the Grave

S.F.W.

Saved!

Shaolin Warrior

Summer Catch

Tapeheads

Toys

Tristan & Isolde

Two Weeks Notice

Vice

Waterworld

What’s the Worst That Could Happen?

Yes Man

The Closet (“Le Placard”) (March 5)

Where Hands Touch (March 5)

Dudes (March 7)

I Can Only Imagine (March 8)

Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 15 (March 9)

Black Clover Season 1 (March 10)

Middle Men (March 10)

The Party’s Just Beginning (March 11)

Acrimony (March 12)

Trigger (March 12)

No Way Out (March 15)

The Fog (March 15)

Divide and Conquer (March 17)

Assassination Nation (March 18)

Juda Season 1 (March 19)

A Frozen New Year’s (March 19)

Girl Most Likely (March 20)

The Last Race (March 21)

Cardinal Season 3 (March 22)

Catfish Season 7 (March 24)

A Cam Life (March 26)

The Domestics (March 29)

Hulu Original Programming

Into The Dark: Treehouse Episode 6 Premiere

Shrill Season 1 Premiere (March 15)