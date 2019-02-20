Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in March. (All titles expire March 1 except where otherwise noted.)
Must Watch
Ghostbusters (1984)
Brain/Athlete/Basket Case/Princess/Criminal Watch
The Breakfast Club
Good Watch
The Cider House Rules
Fair Game - Director’s Cut
The Gift
United 93
Newsies: The Broadway Musical (March 5)
Baby Mama (March 16)
Role Models (March 16)
Binge Watch
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year (March 2)
Drop Dead Diva Seasons 1–6 (March 3)
Party of Five Seasons 1–6 (March 31)
Family Watch
The Little Rascals
Beauty and the Beast (2017) (March 18)
The Real Ghostbusters Seasons 1–5 (March 31)
If You’re Bored
Bruce Almighty
Ghostbusters 2
Hostage
Pearl Harbor
Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (March 4)
Click (March 8)
Charlie St. Cloud (March 16)
