The Breakfast Club. Universal Pictures

Every month, Netflix adds dozens of new titles to its growing collection of streaming movies and TV series. At the same time, it rotates out some of its older titles. Below, we’ve chosen the best movies and TV shows to watch before they’re removed from Netflix Instant in March. (All titles expire March 1 except where otherwise noted.)

Must Watch

Ghostbusters (1984)



﻿Brain/Athlete/Basket Case/Princess/Criminal Watch

The Breakfast Club

Good Watch

﻿The Cider House Rules

Fair Game - Director’s Cut

﻿The Gift

United 93

Newsies: The Broadway Musical (March 5)

Baby Mama (March 16)

Role Models (March 16)

Binge Watch

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year (March 2)

Drop Dead Diva Seasons 1–6 (March 3)

Party of Five Seasons 1–6 (March 31)

Family Watch

The Little Rascals

Beauty and the Beast (2017) (March 18)

The Real Ghostbusters Seasons 1–5 (March 31)

If You’re Bored

Bruce Almighty

Ghostbusters 2

﻿Hostage

Pearl Harbor

﻿Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (March 4)

Click (March 8)

Charlie St. Cloud (March 16)