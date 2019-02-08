Ariana Grande and NASA: a Love Story

Photo illustration by Slate. Photos by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and NASA.

While the internet has been focused on the whirlwind romance and subsequent public breakup between Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson, here at Slate, we’ve been focused on Grande’s other (and much longer) love affair: the one with NASA.

That’s right. The (mostly one-sided) relationship dates back all the way to 2014, when the “Thank U, Next” songstress tweeted that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s account was her favorite Instagram to follow.

and my all time favorite Instagram acc is @nasa's i'm not kidding goodnight pic.twitter.com/y3BVSHCVbR — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 10, 2014

While the space agency did not immediately express its love for Grande, it seemed appreciative of the shoutout, responding to her directly.

.@ArianaGrande We're glad you like our Instagram. We hope the images are inspiring & educational about the world & universe around us. — NASA (@NASA) May 10, 2014

Like a girl with a crush, Grande played it cool in her response, but was giddy as she shared the exchange with a friend. Hey Ariana, we though you said you weren’t a “crushy” person. Could have fooled us.

they're beautiful & certainly make u think 💜“@NASA: @Arianagrande We hope the images r inspiring & educational about the universe around us” — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 10, 2014

🌌 “@isaacboots: "Did u hear @nasa tweeted me? My life is complete. I love space." - Ariana” — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 10, 2014

There was a bit of radio silence between the pair for a few years, until Grande stepped out in the streets of New York wearing her love on her sleeve. In what could now be seen as an early sign of cold feet from the “7 Rings” singer, Grande reignited her NASA flame in the form of a long-sleeved shirt while still in a relationship with Davidson.

This is one small step for woman

One giant leap for woman-kind pic.twitter.com/iZixCi6RKI — Eleanor Cummins (@elliepses) February 8, 2019

But then again, maybe Grande wasn’t being so subtle.

Soon, Davidson and Grande’s relationship came to an end. Along with a breakup anthem and reclaiming her independence, her new album just dropped Friday, and Track 3 features one very special dedication.

Hey @ArianaGrande, we saw 'NASA' trending this morning and thought it was about one of our new discoveries. But we realized that you might need some space.



🎶 It’s like you’re the universe and we’re N-A-S-A 🎶



Check out the universe: https://t.co/hRtKDqTkiZ pic.twitter.com/p3aAZEwMfv — NASA (@NASA) February 8, 2019

NASA, we don’t think it’s you she needs space from.

