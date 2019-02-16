Anthony Davis, pointing to one of 29 exits. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Despite all his efforts, Anthony Davis is still on the Pelicans. The New Orleans center requested a trade late last month, and reports indicated that the Los Angeles Lakers were his preferred destination. Talks between the two teams turned into a Samuel Beckett play, and Los Angeles spent the better part of a week negotiating with itself before pulling out before the Feb. 7 deadline. Davis now has no choice but to finish the season with New Orleans, and if he’s learned a lesson from that messy ordeal, it’s that he should be less picky when trying to claw his way out of his current situation.

Davis spoke with the media on Saturday during NBA All-Star Weekend, and he confirmed that he had a list of four preferred teams (the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks, and Clippers) when he requested a trade. He also explained that he’s expanded his preferences to include every team in the NBA (except the Pelicans, of course).

"All 29 other teams are on my list."



Anthony Davis says he does not have a preferred destination#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/fyCIxtLdYX — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 16, 2019

The trade saga is at intermission and the leading man has wandered onstage to field questions about what he’ll do once he’s done trudging through Act II.

Davis can’t become a free agent until 2020, so any team that trades for him this offseason will have to convince him to stay beyond that one-year stint. “It’s about the best situation for me, the best fit for me,” he said. “When that time comes, I’ll have to re-evaluate my situation and see what market best fits me and go from there.”

Davis is the kind of talent who can turn a franchise’s fortunes around, so long as that franchise is not located in New Orleans. But Pelicans fans shouldn’t feel totally hopeless. Davis told reporters he has big plans for them as soon as he’s allowed to leave.

Pelicans fans, breathe easy. Anthony Davis will leave something special just for you as he exits: "I will always have love for the city of NO. When that time comes I am going to definitely have a heartwarming message for them and put it out on Instagram like everybody else does." — Sean Deveney (@SeanDeveney) February 16, 2019

Keep checking Instagram, New Orleans. The superstar your team drafted has something in his drafts that’s going to warm your hearts.