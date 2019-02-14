Kenan Thompson Is Bringing All That Back to Nickelodeon

Kenan Thompson as Superdude. Nickelodeon

Superdude saves the day once again. All That, Nickelodeon’s long-running sketch-comedy variety show, will return to TV with original cast member and Saturday Night Live mainstay Kenan Thompson as an executive producer.

Nickelodeon’s new president, Brian Robbins, created the show in 1994 with Mike Tollin. Seen by many as a version of SNL for a younger demographic, the series ran for 10 seasons and was a launchpad for many of its young stars—including Amanda Bynes, Nick Cannon, Gabriel Iglesias, Jamie Lynn Spears, and Thompson, who has gone on to become the longest-running cast member in SNL history.

Thompson and Kel Mitchell’s popular recurring All That sketch, “Good Burger,” led to the beloved movie of the same name, featuring the pair as hilariously awful cashiers at their neighborhood fast food restaurant. Their success also led to their own show on the network, Kenan & Kel, which ran for four seasons.

While the show will feature an all-new cast, according to Variety, the network expects some of the former stars to make appearances in the revival. You can revisit some classic bits starring Thompson below, including his role as bathtub-dwelling French teacher Pierre Escargot.

