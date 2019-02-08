Filmmakers Pay Tribute to “Charming and Generous” Albert Finney, Dead at 82

A spokesperson for the family of Albert Finney has announced his death at age 82 following a chest infection on Thursday. The English actor began in theater, but his film career took off in the 1960s with The Entertainer, Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, and Tom Jones, for which he was nominated for his first Academy Award.
Finney would go on to to receive four more Oscar nominations: for playing Hercule Poirot in the 1974 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express; as an aging Shakespearean actor in The Dress; as alcoholic ex-diplomat Geoffrey Firmin in Under the Volcano; and as an attorney and mentor to Julia Roberts’ character in Erin Brockovich.
Throughout his long career, Finney was lauded for his ability to get lost in a role. He starred alongside Audrey Hepburn in Two for the Road and as Daddy Warbucks in the 1982 version of Annie, but his later years were marked by memorable performances as supporting characters in Miller’s Crossing, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, and Skyfall, to name just a few.
Filmmakers and fellow thespians paid tribute to Finney after news of his death broke on Friday, including several who met or worked with him sharing their stories. We’ve rounded up some of the best below, and will continue to update this post as more come in.
