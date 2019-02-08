Filmmakers Pay Tribute to “Charming and Generous” Albert Finney, Dead at 82

Albert Finney in Murder on the Orient Express. EMI Films

A spokesperson for the family of Albert Finney has announced his death at age 82 following a chest infection on Thursday. The English actor began in theater, but his film career took off in the 1960s with The Entertainer, Saturday Night and Sunday Morning, and Tom Jones, for which he was nominated for his first Academy Award.

Finney would go on to to receive four more Oscar nominations: for playing Hercule Poirot in the 1974 adaptation of Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express; as an aging Shakespearean actor in The Dress; as alcoholic ex-diplomat Geoffrey Firmin in Under the Volcano; and as an attorney and mentor to Julia Roberts’ character in Erin Brockovich.

Throughout his long career, Finney was lauded for his ability to get lost in a role. He starred alongside Audrey Hepburn in Two for the Road and as Daddy Warbucks in the 1982 version of Annie, but his later years were marked by memorable performances as supporting characters in Miller’s Crossing, Before the Devil Knows You’re Dead, and Skyfall, to name just a few.

Filmmakers and fellow thespians paid tribute to Finney after news of his death broke on Friday, including several who met or worked with him sharing their stories. We’ve rounded up some of the best below, and will continue to update this post as more come in.

So sad to hear of the passing of Albert Finney . I had the great pleasure of working with him on ‘Annie’ the movie. Who could forget him in Tom Jones .RIP we will miss you!!!❤️ — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) February 8, 2019

I was lucky enough to have worked with the late great Albert Finney in the film ERIN BROCKOVICH. An extraordinary & generous actor who oozed charm & mischievousness. Do yourself a favor & watch one of his performances this weekend. My thoughts are with his family. — Marg Helgenberger (@MargHelgen) February 8, 2019

I was a PA when I was 18 and my job was mostly to keep an eye on Albert. To walk him to the set, etc... he told me I should quit immediately and just act if that's what I wanted to do. What a sweet and wonderful man. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/EriGFD0aph — Brooke Smith (@Iam_BrookeSmith) February 8, 2019

Albert Finney shot a movie in our old house in the Garden District. My parents asked him if he’d be willing to have a chat with an aspiring young actor - me. We sat on the front steps for hours while he was utterly charming and generous. A class act and a true gentleman. https://t.co/fdbvGjpmxf — Christopher Rice (@chrisricewriter) February 8, 2019

Very sad to hear about Albert Finney. I had the enormous privilege of working with him early on. Apart from being effortlessly great he was also a great all round example of how to behave. https://t.co/mZXeqmWrqJ — Rufus Sewell (@FredrikSewell) February 8, 2019

A Legend, and an inspiration to this Salford girl.

Albert Finney, one of Salford's finest actors, dies aged 82 - latest tributes https://t.co/A4TPRyR2Q0 — Josie Rourke (@josierourke) February 8, 2019

Remember the great Albert Finney tonight by watching Miller’s Crossing and Under the Volcano - two vastly different performances that showcase his unique ability to combine power with powerlessness.



(And he was an artist with a Thompson.) — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) February 8, 2019

Rest in peace, Albert Finney. A brilliant actor in so many roles. One of my favorites was in SCROOGE. Covered in old age makeup, singing and dancing, he opened the soul of the old skinflint to a rebirth of hope and love. Herculean. https://t.co/CudFuBob4d — Tim Matheson (@Tim_Matheson) February 8, 2019

"Whatever people say I am, that's what I'm not." RIP Albert Finney, the original Angry Young Man, thanks for 'Saturday Night, Sunday Morning', 'Miller’s Crossing', 'Two For The Road', 'Gumshoe', 'The Dresser', 'Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead', 'Tom Jones' & so many others... pic.twitter.com/TKGJYKcK8Z — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 8, 2019

RIP Albert Finney. One of the greatest. — Brent Spiner (@BrentSpiner) February 8, 2019

RIP Albert Finney.

I’ll miss him for many, many reasons but particularly for his sense of fun such as when he stayed around the Miller’s Crossing shoot & made a cameo in drag as the Ladie’s Room Attendant.

So, computer enhance one final time: pic.twitter.com/mE23Fsiiqw — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@andymannion77) February 8, 2019

Albert Finney in Big Fish is still one of my favorite performances ever. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JOQ35gfbct — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) February 8, 2019

Saddened to hear of the passing of the great #AlbertFinney - a truly wonderful performer whom I greatly admired from an early age. Our condolences to his family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/jKvcGsiFUE — Cary Elwes (@Cary_Elwes) February 8, 2019

Sign up for Slate’s Culture newsletter for the best of movies, TV, books, music, and more, delivered twice a week.