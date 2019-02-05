Caissie Levy as Elsa in Frozen on Broadway. Deen Van Meer

Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

Get More Studio 360 Slate Plus members get extended, ad-free versions of our podcasts—and much more. Sign up today and try it free for two weeks. Join Slate Plus Subscribe to Studio 360 Copy this link and add it in your podcast app. copy link copied! For detailed instructions, see our Slate Plus podcasts page.

In 2015, an autistic boy disrupted a performance of The King and I on Broadway, reacting loudly to a scene where a slave is whipped. He and his mother were asked to leave the theater.

After the performance, one of the actors from the ensemble posted a reaction to the incident on Facebook. He wrote, “When did we as theater people, performers and audience members become so concerned with our own experience that we lose compassion for others?”

The Facebook post went viral.

Audience members of the autism-friendly performance of Frozen on Broadway. Anita and Steve Shevett

What’s interesting is that Broadway was kind of responding to the King and I incident even before it happened. Theater leaders were working to create a safe environment for families with autistic children—a place to enjoy art free of discrimination—with special autism-friendly performances at musicals and plays.

“It just takes away all the stress of taking her to a typical show where, you know, she might yell a little too loud or clap a little too loud or want to jump up and down and it may not be acceptable,” says Carmen Mendez, whose daughter is autistic. “Here she can be herself.”

This podcast was produced for Studio 360 by Jeff Lundun.

Studio 360 plugs:

Please remember to like us on our Facebook page and Twitter. Send your emails to incoming@studio360.org.