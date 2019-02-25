Black Women Are Making History at the 2019 Oscars

Regina King, Hannah Beachler, and Ruth Carter, with Oscars. Craig Sjodin/Getty Images

The 2019 Academy Awards are breaking all kids of records (though hopefully the one for longest broadcast will remain untouched), but there’s one particularly notable trend. Ruth E. Carter and Hannah Beachler both made history as the first black people to win an Oscar in their respective categories.

Carter won for costume design for Black Panther, following two previous nominations for her work on Malcolm X and Amistad. Her 1992 nomination for Malcolm X was also historic, as she was the first black person to receive a nomination in the category.

Beachler was also recognized for her work in Black Panther. She too is the first black person to ever be nominated in her category.

With a win Regina King for Best Supporting Actress in If Beale Street Could Talk, the 2019 Academy Awards already marks the highest number of Oscars won by black women in the same year.