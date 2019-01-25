Hit Parade

Hit Parade: The Gaga Is Born Edition

Lady Gaga may be about to pivot from Grammy winner to Oscar winner. How did A Star Is Born both reflect and reboot her decadelong career?

By

Listen to Hit Parade:

Listen to Hit Parade via Apple Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify, Stitcher, or Google Play.

A Star Is Born, the movie Hollywood can’t stop remaking, is a fairy tale about the American dream factory. But it has also, always, been a reflection of the woman in the lead role—and the latest version stars a woman who has been playing a role for more than a decade: Stefani Germanotta, aka Lady Gaga. When Gaga scored her first No. 1 hit, “Just Dance,” 10 years ago this month, critics thought her fame might be short-lived. But Gaga had a lot to say about The Fame, and within a year she had shifted the sound of the Top 40 in her electro-pop direction. And then, in the mid-2010s, she shifted her own sound, belting out pop standards for everyone from Tony Bennett to Julie Andrews. What happens if this shape-shifter pivots from Grammys to Oscars? And what will that say about the themes of A Star Is Born: artifice, authenticity and agency?

Email: hitparade@slate.com

Podcast produced by Chris Berube.

A Star Is Born Lady Gaga Music Podcasts Pop The Oscars