Bryan Singer Still Set to Direct Red Sonja as Producer Calls Abuse Allegations “Fake News”

Bryan Singer in 2017. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

It’s been two days since the Atlantic released its investigation of Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer, and while it has ignited even more public outrage against the director, he may elude professional consequences once again.

While allegations and lawsuits against Singer have been reported for years, he has continued to work at Hollywood’s highest levels. And despite four new claims of abuse detailed in The Atlantic, it seems that may continue: Singer remains attached to direct a reboot of the female warrior story Red Sonja.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Red Sonja producer Avi Lerner doubled down on his support for Singer, saying, “I continue to be in development for Red Sonja and Bryan Singer continues to be attached. The over $800 million Bohemian Rhapsody has grossed, making it the highest grossing drama in film history, is testament to his remarkable vision and acumen. I know the difference between agenda driven fake news and reality, and I am very comfortable with this decision. In America people are innocent until proven otherwise.” The director could reportedly earn $10 million on the film.

Singer has faced some industry consequences. While Bohemian Rhapsody—from which Singer was fired as director, but retained sole credit— just picked up five Academy Award nominations, GLAAD announced that the film was no longer in contention for best original film at the upcoming GLAAD Media Awards, in what the group called a “difficult decision.”

Meanwhile, the same day the Atlantic’s piece was published, a fan reached out to Queen guitarist Brian May and suggested he unfollow Singer on Instagram. May responded by telling the fan, “You need to look after your own business and stop telling me what to do. And you need to learn to respect the fact that a man or woman is innocent until proven guilty.”

After the exchange received major attention, however, May released a lengthy apology. “I had no idea that saying someone was innocent until proven guilty could be interpreted as ‘defending’ Bryan Singer,” he wrote. “I had absolutely no intention of doing that.”