Venomaniacs Rejoice: They’re Making a Sequel to Venom

Hooray! Sony Pictures

Calling all Venom-heads, Venomaniacs, Venomatics, Venomaddicts, and even people who are only Venominally interested in learning more about Venom: They heard you liked Venom, so they’re making more Venom! According to Variety, Sony Pictures has hired Kelly Marcel to write a sequel to the film, which is set in Sony’s little corner of the Marvel Intellectual Property Universe (MIPU), adjacent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Marcel, best known for adapting 50 Shades of Grey, was one of the screenwriters on the first film, a credit she shared with the screenwriting team of Jeff Pinker and Scott Rosenberg. She will also executive produce the new film.

Venom earned $855 million worldwide, about $213 million of which was domestic. Star Tom Hardy is returning for the sequel, and Michelle Williams and Woody Harrelson are also expected to sign on. One person who probably won’t be returning is Venom director Reuben Fleischer, because Sony has already hired him to direct a sequel to Zombieland during the time the Venom sequel will need to shoot. Although a release date hasn’t been officially announced, there is speculation that a new, untitled Marvel sequel recently added to Sony’s release schedule is the Venom sequel; if true, this means Sony is aiming for October 2020. Start planning your Halloween costume now.