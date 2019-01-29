This Daily Show Segment Does Not Have a Picture of Roger Stone Flying Around in an Autogyro

Unacceptable. NBC

Every Monday, the writers, artists, and on-air personalities at the country’s late night television shows do their best to catch their viewers up with the whirlwind of news that happened over the weekend. When everything’s working as it should, the process is pretty simple: an artist uses photoshop to create a picture of Roger Stone flying around in an autogyro, the writers write a description—a “word-picture,” if you will—of Roger Stone flying around in an autogyro, and then the host presents that picture of Roger Stone flying around in an autogyro to the world. (See Monday night’s Late Night With Seth Meyers for a good example.) It’s not really clear what happened over at The Daily Show on Monday, because this segment doesn’t even have a picture of Roger Stone standing on the deck of a steamboat smoking a corncob pipe:

Look, producing a late-night television show is difficult, but audiences have come to expect a certain level of professionalism, and a certain number of photoshopped pictures of Roger Stone flying around in an autogyro. Do better, Daily Show.