Found in Translation

How Natasha Wimmer translates Bolaño, plus theater about gynecology’s unconscionable founder and fine art made of carpet.

Natasha Wimmer, whose translations of Roberto Bolaño are extraordinary, tells Kurt Andersen about her rules of the road. Plus, the play Behind the Sheet helps to expose and reassess J. Marion Sims, a pioneer in gynecology whose advances came at the expense of the slaves on whom he conducted brutal experiments. And Kurt talks with artist Jessica Campbell, who for her first solo exhibition created work almost exclusively out of carpet.

