Tony Hawk skateboarding in Brazil in 2013, seemingly untroubled by his memories of Skate Jam. Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Film historians are going to have to clear out some space next to Orson Welles’ Heart of Darkness and Stanley Kubrick’s Napoleon on the shelf where they keep never-realized film projects, because according to legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk—well, see for yourself:

in 2003, I was requested to meet with Warner Brothers about doing a film tentatively titled “Skate Jam.” They were bringing back Looney Tunes with “Back In Action” & then wanted to start on my project immediately. A week later Back In Action bombed & Skate Jam was shelved forever pic.twitter.com/9giKzBnlWH — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) January 5, 2019

If Hawk’s account is correct, Skate Jam lived and died during the week before Looney Tunes: Back in Action’s lackluster opening, which means that between Nov. 7 and Nov. 14, 2003, a single misstep could have brought a Tony Hawk Looney Tunes movie to a theater near you.

Looking back at headlines from that fateful week (“Republican Join Vote to Override Water Veto,” “Fed Chief Warns of Worse Times in the Economy,” and so on), it’s heartbreaking to imagine the people of the world going about their affairs, completely unaware of the mortal, skateboarding-themed peril that loomed over the planet. Future historians will have to do the work of reassessing our understanding of those years—we’re all far too close to Space Jam to be objective about it—but one thing is certain: that Thanksgiving, we all had much more to be thankful for than we realized.

Once again, the nation owes Looney Tunes: Back in Action director Joe Dante a debt of gratitude it can never repay.