In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Nick Greene to discuss the NFL’s wild-card weekend, wherein Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was bad and Bears kicker Cody Parkey doinked a football off an upright again. Jonathan Tjarks of the Ringer also joins the show to talk about the offensive wizardry of the Houston Rockets’ James Harden, and Roger Bennett of Men in Blazers explains what we need to know about the $73 million deal to bring American soccer star Christian Pulisic to Chelsea of the Premier League.

• Greene’s Slate pieces on Lamar Jackson’s bad day for the Baltimore Ravens and Cody Parkey’s doinked field goal for the Chicago Bears.

• Ravens coach John Harbaugh stuck with Jackson despite his awful performance through three quarters.

• Should the Philadelphia Eagles keep Nick Foles even though it makes no economic sense to do so?

• Read Tjarks’ piece in the Ringer, “James Harden Is Pushing the Limits of Basketball.”

• Kirk Goldsberry’s story for ESPN, “Carmelo Anthony is the last great American ball hog.”

• Ryan O’Hanlon’s Slate piece on Christian Pulisic’s move to Chelsea.

• The BBC on the disparate reactions to Pulisic’s move in Germany and the U.S.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly John Kerr Jr.s:

Stefan’s John Kerr Jr.: A guy tied three out of seven games in a Scrabble tournament. Ties are fine.

Josh’s John Kerr Jr.: College football’s targeting rule is security theater.

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh are joined by Nick Greene to discuss Antonio Brown’s beef with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.