In this week’s episode of Slate’s sports podcast Hang Up and Listen, Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Melissa Jacobs of The Football Girl to talk about the NFL’s divisional playoffs. They also discuss the league’s sudden dearth of black coaches, with the total going from 7 at the start of the season all the way down to 2. And finally, Caitlin Thompson of Racquet Magazine assesses Andy Murray, who’s talking about retiring from tennis due to a painful hip injury.

Here are links to some of the articles and other items mentioned on the show:

• Follow Melissa Jacobs on Twitter.

• Jacobs apologizes for doubting the New England Patriots.

• ESPN’s Bill Barnwell explains why next weekend’s conference championship games are shaping up to be the best ever.

• The New York Times on the spate of firings of black NFL coaches.

• The Undefeated’s data analysis of hiring in the Rooney rule era.

• Bucs assistant Harold Goodwin on his frustrations with the hiring process.

• Follow Caitlin Thompson on Twitter and check out Racquet magazine.

• Last week, Andy Murray announced his intention to retire from tennis.

• Kim Sears allegedly dumped Murray because he played video games seven hours a day. (They’re now married.)

• Follow Murray on Instagram and check out his Christmas sweater.

Hang Up and Listen’s weekly Oliver Freeloves:

Stefan’s Oliver Freelove: Penn honored its 1979 Final Four men’s basketball team. One player wasn’t there.

Josh’s Oliver Freelove: The first tiebreaker for high school football games in Texas used to be “penetrations.”

On this week’s Slate Plus bonus segment, Stefan and Josh talk about Major League Baseball’s efforts to lure Kyler Murray away from football. (After this segment was recorded, Murray announced his intention to enter the NFL draft.)

Podcast production and edit by Patrick Fort.

You can email us at hangup@slate.com.