Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 537 with Dana Stevens, Julia Turner, and Stephen Metcalf

On Slate Plus, the hosts share some of their favorite European films.

This week, Steve, Dana, and Julia catch up on some of the past year’s biggest films, starting with the delightfully dirty period drama The Favourite. They debate whether Yorgos Lanthimos’ direction obscures the film’s heart—that is, if it has one. Next, the gabbers take on Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma, unpacking what makes it such a technical marvel and asking whether it was really Cuarón’s story to tell. Finally, the critics look at the state of film in 2018 through the lens of Slate’s annual Movie Club, reflecting on how we watch movies now and sharing some of their own personal favorites.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite

• “The Favourite Was Not Mine” by Dana Stevens in Slate

• Yorgos Lanthimos’ Dogtooth

• Sofia Coppola’s The Beguiled

• “How The Favourite Created Its Peculiar Soul Train Dance” by Hunter Harris in Vulture

• Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma

• “Roma Is the Culmination of Everything Alfonso Cuarón Has Ever Done” by Dana Stevens in Slate

• “There’s a Voice Missing in Alfonso Cuarón’s ‘Roma’” by Richard Brody in the New Yorker

• “Roma’s First-Time Actress Lands First Vogue Cover” by Ella Cerón in the Cut

• Slate’s 2018 Movie Club

• “The Tale Tackled the Most Urgent Subject of Our Moment. So Why Did It Disappear?” by K. Austin Collins

• “The Directors Roundtable: Six directors talk influences and legacies, Netflix and iPhones, James Bond and Auto-tune” by Amy Kaufman and Mark Olsen in the Los Angeles Times

• “I Just Wanted to Take Another Look at A Star Is Born” by Dana Stevens in Slate

• “The Culture Gabfest ‘[Laugh Track]’ Edition” by Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner in Slate

• Marielle Heller’s Can You Ever Forgive Me?

• Black Panther

• Tully

• Leave No Trace

• A Simple Favor

Endorsements:

Dana: Sandi Tan’s Shirkers

Julia: “Little Heartbeat” by Cataldo

Steve: Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol and “10 Things You Didn’t Know About Bob Dylan’s Never Ending Tour” by Bill Wyman in Vulture

Outro: “Amiss in Wonderland 3” by Martin Landström

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

