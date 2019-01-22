Listen to this episode of Studio 360 by clicking the arrow on the audio player below:

On this Studio 360 extra, we’re sharing a great new podcast called Aria Code. Produced by WQXR and the Metropolitan Opera, it features singers and other thinkers decoding the magic of a single piece from an opera, followed by the music uninterrupted.

In this episode, host Rhiannon Giddens and her guests reflect on the biblical story of Samson and Delilah, the trope of the femme fatale, and how composer Camille Saint-Saëns created this unforgettable moment that sounds as if Dalila is slowly removing her clothing, one note at a time. Plus, you’ll hear mezzo-soprano Elina Garanca sing the complete aria from the Metropolitan Opera stage.

This podcast was produced by the Metropolitan Opera and WQXR.

