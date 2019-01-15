I never drink … wine. An official White House photo, believe it or not.

Take up the White House burger—

Send forth your football teams—

Make them eat Quarter Pounders,

Make them be Twitter memes;

Stack the McNugget sauces,

In color-coded piles,

To please a rotten president,

Half-devil and half-child.

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Take up the White House burger—

A Value Menu feast,

To prove you’re no elitist

Your insides must be greased;

The special sauce and tallow

Will send you on a quest

To seek a White House bathroom,

And leave a White House mess.

Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images

Take up the White House burger–

The savage balls of beef—

Fill full the mouth with French fries

And unwashed lettuce leaf;

And when the last bite’s swallowed,

Intestinal toxicity.

E. Coli eats your insides up

As payment for complicity.

Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images

Take up the White House burger—

A tawdry meal of kings,

Platters of cardboard boxes—

Filled with disgusting things,

Filets-O-Fish congealing,

Whoppers as cold as dread,

It’s unfit for the living,

It’s unfit for the dead.

White House

Take up the White House burger—

And reap what ye have sown:

A hasty coronation scene,

Atop a porcelain throne—

As late night hosts find humor

In your battle with bacteria:—

“Why brought he them this garbage

When he’s got a cafeteria?”

Pool/Getty Images

Take up the White House burger—

Ye dare not turn it down—

Lest your display of snobb’ry draw

A Presidential frown;

Go home before complaining,

Or next time you’re alone,

The silent, sullen President

Will murder you by drone.

Chris Kleponis - Pool/Getty Images

Take up the White House burger—

Have done with self-respect—

You chose to visit Donald Trump

It’s time to genuflect.

Comes now, to twist your conscience,

Until it can’t be straightened

Cold, topped with processed cheese,

A hamburger from Satan!