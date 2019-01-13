Missy Elliott Will Be the First Female Hip-Hop Artist Inducted Into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott performing at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

The members of the 2019 class of inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame were announced on CBS This Morning on Saturday, and hip-hop star Missy Elliott will become the first female hip-hop artist to join the more than 400 songwriters who have been inducted since 1970. The other inductees this year are Dallas Austin (“Creep,” “Motownphilly”); Tom T. Hall (“Harper Valley PTA,” “(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine”); John Prine (“Angel From Montgomery,” “Paradise”); Jack Tempchin (“Peaceful Easy Feeling,” “You Belong to the City”); and Yusuf Islam, better known as Cat Stevens (you all know a Cat Stevens song or two, come on). Here’s the official announcement:

Experts have been quick to point out that this year’s Hall of Fame announcement marks one of the only occasions in history when journalists can use a headline about Missy Elliott to trick people into watching the music video for Glenn Frey’s “You Belong to the City,” from Elliott’s fellow inductee Jack Tempchin. It’s a lip-gloss-and-hairspray-laden take on Taxi Driver in which the main way you can tell that New York City is gritty is that everyone is watching Miami Vice:

Fine, fine, here’s “Get Ur Freak On”:

Congratulations to all of this year’s inductees!