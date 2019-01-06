Snoop Dogg Weighs In on the Government Shutdown

Snoop Dogg performing in Los Angeles. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As the government shutdown heads into its third week, rapper Snoop Dogg has issued a public statement voicing his concerns with the current administration’s handling of the crisis. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Snoop Dogg directly addressed furloughed federal employees, urging them not to support President Trump in the 2020 presidential election. If they do, he warned, they will have shown themselves to be “stupid motherfuckers.”

While language like Snoop Dogg’s clearly has no place in the noble and solemn public discourse surrounding the noble and solemn office of our noble and solemn president, it is difficult to argue with the substance of his remarks. So we should all be looking forward to a never-ending argument about whether or not he should have used bad words instead.

Here are Snoop Dogg’s complete comments: