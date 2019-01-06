Snoop Dogg Weighs In on the Government Shutdown

As the government shutdown heads into its third week, rapper Snoop Dogg has issued a public statement voicing his concerns with the current administration’s handling of the crisis. In an Instagram post on Saturday, Snoop Dogg directly addressed furloughed federal employees, urging them not to support President Trump in the 2020 presidential election. If they do, he warned, they will have shown themselves to be “stupid motherfuckers.”
While language like Snoop Dogg’s clearly has no place in the noble and solemn public discourse surrounding the noble and solemn office of our noble and solemn president, it is difficult to argue with the substance of his remarks. So we should all be looking forward to a never-ending argument about whether or not he should have used bad words instead.
Here are Snoop Dogg’s complete comments:
I just want to say this real quick now on the political shit. All you people from the federal government that got—not getting paid right now? Ain’t no fucking way in the world y’all can vote for Donald Trump when he come back up again. If it is—if y’all do vote for him, y’all some stupid motherfuckers. I’m saying that to y’all early. All you federal government people that’s not being paid, that’s being treated fucking unfairly right now. Not being paid—that’s so terrible, and this punk motherfucker don’t care. So I’m saying that to say this: When the shit get back on, and y’all get y’all jobs back and it’s time to vote? Don’t vote for that n—a, please don’t. Look what he do: He just don’t give a fuck. Y’all honest, blue collar, hardworking people, and suffering. So if he don’t care about y’all, he really don’t give a fuck about us. So fuck him too. And fuck everybody down with Donald Trump—I said it, yeah, Snoop Dogg, n—a. Fuck him. He gonna shut the government down, n—a, youse a piece of shit. Fuck you.