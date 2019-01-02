Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 536 with Dana Stevens, Julia Turner, and Stephen Metcalf with the audio player below.

This week, Steve, Dana, and Julia share some of their favorite Slate Plus segments from years past in a special book-themed roundup episode. First, Steve defends his hard and fast book-before-the-movie policy. Then, the gabbers are joined by TV critic Willa Paskin to discuss their novel-reading philosophies—and debate whether it’s better to power through the ones you hate. Finally, Steve and Dana compare notes on the writing process with Boom Town author Sam Anderson, while Julia is reunited with a long-lost text from her childhood.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• “The Culture Gabfest ‘Grasping at Straws’ Edition” by Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner in Slate

• Dorothy Hughes’ In a Lonely Place

• In a Lonely Place starring Humphrey Bogart

• Thomas Harris’ The Silence of the Lambs

• The Silence of the Lambs starring Anthony Hopkins

• Leave No Trace

• “The Culture Gabfest ‘Neo-Maxi-Zoom-Dweebie’ Edition” by Willa Paskin, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner in Slate

• “Art or Babies?” by Willa Paskin in Slate

• Maggie Nelson’s The Argonauts

• William Finnegan’s Barbarian Days

• “The Culture Gabfest ‘Oopsie Jar’ Edition” by Sam Anderson, Stephen Metcalf, and Dana Stevens in Slate

• Sam Anderson’s Boom Town

• “A Year in Marginalia” by Sam Anderson in the Millions

• “The Culture Gabfest ‘[Rocky Theme]’ Edition” by Stephen Metcalf, Dana Stevens, and Julia Turner in Slate

• George Mendoza’s Need a House? Call Ms. Mouse!

• “The Enchanting Mouse Architecture of Need a House? Call Ms. Mouse!” by Naomi Stead in Slate

Outro: Debussy’s “Danse Profane” as performed by the United States Marine Band

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch.

Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

