Listen to Culture Gabfest No. 538 with Dana Stevens, Julia Turner, and Stephen Metcalf

On Slate Plus, the hosts answer a listener question chosen on the spot by Ben and Alex.

This week, the gabbers are joined by Vanity Fair’s K. Austin Collins to discuss Green Book, the (supposedly) true story of celebrated black pianist Dr. Don Shirley and his white driver, Tony Lip. Amid significant controversies and a surprise win at the Golden Globes, what’s the likely future of the film? Next, they take on Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and the KonMari method writ large. Why does Kondo herself inspire such strong reactions, and is her approach to decluttering really as ruthless as some critics have claimed? Finally, the gabbers debate “The Art of the Pan,” reflecting on the role of bad reviews in 2019 and their own philosophies of criticism not as a quest for clicks, but as an act of care.

Links to some of the things we discussed this week:

• Green Book

• “The Truth About Green Book” by K. Austin Collins in Vanity Fair

• “Driving Mr. Shirley” by Inkoo Kang

• Driving Miss Daisy

• “Judging ‘Green Book’ by Its Cover” by Jourdain Searles in The Ringer

• “Green Book Director Used to Flash His Penis As a Joke” by Anna Silman in The Cut

• Tidying Up with Marie Kondo

• “Someday Never Comes” by Laura Miller in Slate

• “The Culture Gabfest ‘Spark Oy!’ Edition” by Laura Miller, Mike Pesca, and Dana Stevens

• “Marie Kondo and the Ruthless War on Stuff” by Taffy Brodesser-Akner in the New York Times

• “The Art of the Pan” by Rob Harvilla in The Ringer

• “What Exactly Is Going On in True Detective Season 2? An Excruciatingly Clear Plot Breakdown” by Willa Paskin

• “‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Review: Another One Bites the Dust” by A.O. Scott in the New York Times

Endorsements:

Dana﻿: Stan & Ollie, starring Steve Coogan and John C. Reilly

Julia: The career thus far of New York Magazine editor Adam Moss, who stepped down on Tuesday

Steve: “Tragedy and Justice” by Martha Nussbaum in the Boston Review

Outro: “In the Hotel Lounge 4” by Martin Gauffin

This podcast was produced by Benjamin Frisch. Our production assistant is Alex Barasch.

