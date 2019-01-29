This Seth Meyers Segment Has a Picture of Roger Stone Flying Around in an Autogyro

Did Quentin Tarantino remake Lincoln?

I didn’t know Downton Abbey had a pimp.

If he weren’t a political consultant he’d be the world’s oldest chimney sweep.

He looks like he got kicked out of the Magic Castle for vaping.

Mueller arrested him on seven counts of perjury and five counts of looking like Teddy Roosevelt’s deadbeat dad.

These look like headshots from the poster of a one-man show called My Mother’s Italian, My Father’s Jewish and I’m in Jail!

Stone doesn’t remember [Watergate] because he spent most of the seventies travelling in a glass elevator he stole from Willie Wonka.