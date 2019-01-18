It’s been nearly two years since Mueller’s Special Counsel investigation began looking into possible collusion between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and Russia. As Seth Meyers points out, despite having all that time to prepare, Rudy Giuliani can’t seem to get his story straight.

“It really does seem like the pressure of the job is getting to Rudy because last night he went on CNN and blurted out one of his trademark, accidental confessions,” said Meyers. “Rudy was interviewed by CNN’s Chris Cuomo and the way these two yelled at each other was like watching two guys play cards in the back of a butcher shop.” After several comical minutes of the two talking over one another, Giuliani made the kind of statement that probably left Cuomo wishing he had talked less and listened more.

“I never said there was no collusion between the campaign or between people in the campaign. I have no idea. I said the President of the United States. He said he didn’t, he didn’t say nobody,” said Giuliani.

“Look at him!” Meyers exclaimed, “Even [Giuliani] looks surprised by what he just said. Either that, or he’s got a binder clip behind his head pulling back all of his skin.” Meyers also compared his wide-eyed defenses to a cartoon character whose eyes are bursting out of his head, accompanied by an ahooga sound effect.

Meyers noted that Giuliani’s statement comes as a contradiction to his past comments about collusion and that as a result, Trump is probably already searching for his next lawyer. “Trump cycles through more lawyers than a Law & Order marathon,” Meyers quipped.

