Black Panther, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and This Is Us Win at the SAG Awards

The cast of Black Panther holding their SAG Awards. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and the big winner was Black Panther, which won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. That bodes well for its chances for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, but as the buzzer approaches on this year’s awards season horserace, it’s still anybody’s ball game. Checkmate! Here’s Chadwick Boseman’s acceptance speech:

.@theblackpanther takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture! #sagawards 🎭



Great and moving speech from @chadwickboseman 💪 pic.twitter.com/Nw2UGbs712 — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

Individual film acting awards went to Glenn Close for The Wife, Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody, Emily Blunt for A Quiet Place and Mahershala Ali for Green Book. On the television side of things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and This Is Us won best ensemble casts for comedy and drama respectively, which meant Sterling K. Brown of Black Panther and This Is Us was a member of two winning ensembles. Individual television acting awards went to Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Jason Bateman for Ozark, Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shaloub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Patricia Arquette for Escape at Dannemora, and Darren Criss for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. The SAG Awards ceremony is one of the few events that honors stunt performers; this year’s awards went to Black Panther and Glow.

But the most important award of the evening, Slate’s highly prestigious Best Acceptance Speech at the SAG Awards Award, went to Patricia Arquette. Not only did she call out production companies for wage theft, she thanked “Robert Mueller and everyone working to make sure we have sovereignty for the United States of America.” Here’s her speech:

Patricia Arquette takes home the Actor® for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries! #sagawards 🎭 pic.twitter.com/4TA3Rh6b2g — TNT Drama (@tntdrama) January 28, 2019

Arquette’s acceptance speech call out of the industry’s poor labor practices fit the evening just fine: One of the unique things about the SAG Awards is that it’s put on by a union, and the solidarity between actors can make it slightly less cutthroat than the Oscars. The night’s most moving moment was an appearance from Geoffrey Owens, the one-time Cosby Show actor who Fox News tried to shame at the end of the summer for taking a day job at Trader Joe’s. Although Owens teaches a weekly workshop in Shakespearean acting, he went for a Dantean metaphor to describe the uproar, during the show’s “I Am an Actor” montage:

So somewhere in the middle of the road of my life, I found myself in the dark wood of unemployment and debt. But instead of switching careers like a sane person, I took a job at the local Trader Joe’s to see if I could hang in there with my career. And, um, it’s actually worked out pretty well. I’m Geoffrey Owens and I am an actor.

Owens received a standing ovation from his colleagues. Here’s a complete list of the nominees and winners:

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

*Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Crazy Rich Asians

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

*Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emma Stone, The Favourite

*Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Amy Adams, Vice

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

*Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKKKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

*This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

*Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

*Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Glow

Atlanta

Barry

The Kominsky Method

*The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, Glow

*Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

*Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

*Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

*Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Avengers: Infinity War

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

*Black Panther

Mission Impossible: Fallout

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

*Glow

Marvel’s Daredevil

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld