Black Panther, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and This Is Us Win at the SAG Awards

The 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were held Sunday night at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, and the big winner was Black Panther, which won the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. That bodes well for its chances for Best Picture at the Academy Awards, but as the buzzer approaches on this year’s awards season horserace, it’s still anybody’s ball game. Checkmate! Here’s Chadwick Boseman’s acceptance speech:
Individual film acting awards went to Glenn Close for The Wife, Rami Malek for Bohemian Rhapsody, Emily Blunt for A Quiet Place and Mahershala Ali for Green Book. On the television side of things, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and This Is Us won best ensemble casts for comedy and drama respectively, which meant Sterling K. Brown of Black Panther and This Is Us was a member of two winning ensembles. Individual television acting awards went to Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Jason Bateman for Ozark, Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shaloub for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Patricia Arquette for Escape at Dannemora, and Darren Criss for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. The SAG Awards ceremony is one of the few events that honors stunt performers; this year’s awards went to Black Panther and Glow.
But the most important award of the evening, Slate’s highly prestigious Best Acceptance Speech at the SAG Awards Award, went to Patricia Arquette. Not only did she call out production companies for wage theft, she thanked “Robert Mueller and everyone working to make sure we have sovereignty for the United States of America.” Here’s her speech:
Arquette’s acceptance speech call out of the industry’s poor labor practices fit the evening just fine: One of the unique things about the SAG Awards is that it’s put on by a union, and the solidarity between actors can make it slightly less cutthroat than the Oscars. The night’s most moving moment was an appearance from Geoffrey Owens, the one-time Cosby Show actor who Fox News tried to shame at the end of the summer for taking a day job at Trader Joe’s. Although Owens teaches a weekly workshop in Shakespearean acting, he went for a Dantean metaphor to describe the uproar, during the show’s “I Am an Actor” montage:
So somewhere in the middle of the road of my life, I found myself in the dark wood of unemployment and debt. But instead of switching careers like a sane person, I took a job at the local Trader Joe’s to see if I could hang in there with my career. And, um, it’s actually worked out pretty well. I’m Geoffrey Owens and I am an actor.
Owens received a standing ovation from his colleagues. Here’s a complete list of the nominees and winners:
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
*Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Crazy Rich Asians
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
*Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Emma Stone, The Favourite
*Emily Blunt, A Quiet Place
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Amy Adams, Vice
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
*Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKKKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
*This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
*Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
*Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Glow
Atlanta
Barry
The Kominsky Method
*The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, Glow
*Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
*Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
*Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
*Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Infinity War
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
*Black Panther
Mission Impossible: Fallout
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
*Glow
Marvel’s Daredevil
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld